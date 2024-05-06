How Rachel Ruto scored among top 10 most decent first ladies in Africa

With a Global Decency Index score of 6.6 Decent Africa Magazine applauded her for commitment to women’s rights and empowerment.

Rachel Ruto's background in education has played a pivotal role in shaping her approach to public service.

"Her tenure is marked by her respectful demeanour, event-appropriate engagements, and exceptional ability to connect across cultural boundaries. Her dedicated public service has notably enhanced relations within the East African Community," the magazine wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

First Lady Rachel Ruto during a past function Pulse Live Kenya

Central to Ruto's advocacy efforts is the Joyful Women Organization, an initiative she founded and leads.

The organization is dedicated to transforming the lives of women across Kenya and beyond, with a particular focus on economic empowerment.

One of its flagship programs, the table banking initiative, has revolutionized access to financial services for women, enabling them to start and expand their businesses while supporting their families and communities.

"Rachel Ruto’s advocacy for women’s economic empowerment received international recognition when she was awarded the International Honorary Fellowship Award on Women’s Empowerment at Binary University in Malaysia on 17 January 2014," the publication said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The magazine highlighted not only Rachel Ruto's significant accomplishments in promoting financial empowerment through various initiatives but also her warm demeanor and passionate body language, which have endeared her to numerous people, establishing her as a cherished and easily approachable figure.

First Lady Rachel Ruto receiving the KISS Humanitarian award Pulse Live Kenya

The publication added that her genuine warmth and relatability are not just qualities to admire but also powerful tools she utilizes effectively in advocating for societal issues and fostering a sense of community and solidarity among diverse groups.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Top 10 First Ladies in Africa by Decent Africa Magazine