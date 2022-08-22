RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

Gachagua's wife reveals her personal touch on husband's dressing

Denis Mwangi

Dorcas Rigathi says she has been incorporating her personal touch to his dressing for the last 35 years

Dorcas Rigathi, the wife of Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua says that every wife must have something special they do for their husband.

Speaking during an interview with KTN, Bishop Dorcas revealed that her special gesture is personally ironing Gachagua’s clothes.

For me, for the last 35 years I have been married, I iron for my husband. When he goes out there if the shirt is creased or he has opposite socks…

...Because I don’t know about these men but they have a thing with socks…if you don’t look after it, even a shirt if you don’t iron it he’ll go with it,” she said.

Dorcas added that many times members of the public don’t care to know whether she is busy or not, they always want to see a husband that is taken care of.

The Alliance Girls High School and Kenyatta University alumnus started her professional career as a banker before retiring to become a director in the family business.

She then retired from business to start serving the church as a full-time bishop.

Dorcas mentioned that during her childhood, she and others members of her immediate family were forced to sleep in chicken pens after her father died.

The couple has now built a multi-million business empire, with Gachagua admitting his net worth to be Sh800 million and they are also blessed with two children.

The eldest son is 31 years and works as a computer software engineer at a local bank while their last born is a medical doctor.

She said as the wife of the deputy president, she would want to immerse herself in advocating for the welfare of boys and young men.

I have seen how the boychild’s life has really changed. When I go out there to the shopping centre I find they are drunk, and others on the street,” she noted.

Dorcas added that boys and girls should be given the same priority when it comes to welfare and care.

