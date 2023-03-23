Dos and don’ts of supporting Muslims during Ramadan

Here's how to support your friends, colleagues and neighbours.

Do buy them fruits or food

Fruits are a great way to be energized and well-nourished while fasting. Ask them if it’s okay to buy them fruits. Then go to a fruit stall and buy a fruit basket for your muslim friends, neighbours and colleagues. You can also cook or order food for them.

Don’t run away when they see you eating

When your Muslim friends are fasting, they can be around food and even watch you eat. You make it awkward whenever you make a big deal of the fact that they can’t eat and you can.

Do mind your business if you see them eating

There are many reasons why they might eat during Ramadan, don’t be the fasting police if you see any of your Muslim friends eating. They might have health or personal reasons for doing so.

Don’t schedule meetings during prayer times

Many Muslims would love to observe their five-times prayers. Supporting your Muslim colleagues during this period means allowing them to pray by not scheduling meetings during prayer times.

Don’t taunt them with food