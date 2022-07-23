10 types of people you will meet in the club

Let’s look at some of the amusing characters:-

1. The crier

Once, they are drunk enough, they’ll get emotional and start crying. They’ll talk about their good-for-nothing ex who cheated on them, the boss who mistreats them, and that family member who thinks they are better than the rest.

Their stories will be full of suffering and sorrow. As people have a good time, you’ll have to hand them pocket tissues and be a good therapist.

2. The lost one

There’s always a lost person at the club. A very drunk human who is not sure who and where they are. They usually have no clue where they left their friends, it’s like they are in the middle of a desert, alone.

Most times, it’s usually a woman on the verge of having a breakdown. They’ll have a missing eyelash, an unzipped dress, and a wig ready to go home.

3. Nichezee hii song

These people act entitled, always demanding the DJ to play them a certain song. I mean, you can request a song or two, but you can’t be standing there all the time just giving one request after another.

If you wanted to hear your favorite songs, you should have stayed at home and listened to your playlist.

4. The ready to fight

Once they are high, they can never come down. They will add fuel to the smallest of issues and before you know it, they have started a fight and are breaking bottles and smashing people’s heads onto tables.

Their kiburi is usually on another level, such that they aren’t afraid to fight the bouncer. If you take a closer look, most are usually short men.

5. The I love you

Five minutes in, and they are very emotional. They will keep reminding you how much they love you and what you mean to them.

They will go ahead and acknowledge your good qualities saying how lucky they are to have you. This will be an intense session with lots of crying and repetition of things you already heard.

6. The girlfriend/boyfriend snatcher

The audacity people have in this city is on another level. People will try to steal your man or woman right in front of you. Hakuna kuficha white.

It will start with a couple of winks, floods of compliments, and then dancing. If you are not keen enough or if you don’t have a grounded person, you will leave the club single.

7. The dancer

They have the moves, the vibes, and the energy. They will dance along to every song and before you know it, they have a crowd of people dancing with them.

These kinds of people are usually very happy and friendly, all they want is to have a good time. You can never get bored around them.

8. That’s my song

I find these people an interesting bunch because they love every song that comes up. From afrobeat, Gengetone, hip hop to bongo.

Every song is their favorite. By the time they leave the club they are sore from shouting, “that’s my song”.

9. The silent ones

They are not talkative. They are the flower on the wall. In fact, you can forget if they are there with you. They’ll spend most of the time observing people and reading their body language.

They are the type to dance while seated, only getting up to go to the bathroom. They never get drunk and most times they are the designated drivers or the ones saving their friends from drama and fights. If someone gets emotional, they are there to listen.

10. The Sleeper

They were forced to go out when they weren’t in the clubbing mood. So when people are dancing, twerking, or just having a good time, they are dozing off.