Actress Celestine 'Selina' Gachuhi treated to a surprise baby shower [Video]

The colorful baby shower was put together by a section of Ms Gachuhi’s close female friends - among NRG’s Natalie Githinji and Nonsizi Agnes.

“My Saturday was just amazingly beautiful 🥰🥰. Thankyou to all that made this day beautiful 🥰, and to all your well wishes my people, am grateful. Tag anyone you know🥰🙏 #babyshower,” wrote Celestine Gachuhi after the surprise baby shower.

Publicist and Kamene TV presenter Nonsizi Agnes used her social media pages to share moments captured from the baby shower.

“Yesterday, when I woke up and saw the sun shining , I knew we were bound to have a beautiful day and for sure we did as we honored and celebrated the mom to be @celestinegachuhi We ate, danced, played games, prayed and had such a good time together. @tshiqoe understand the decor assignment😍❤️,” Nonsizi remarked.

Selina and her fiancé Phil Kimemia announced to the world that they are expecting their first child together on February 14, 2022.

The couple shared the good news via their social media handles, with Selina saying ‘even miracles take a little while’.

“Even miracles take a little while 😊❤. Support system,,,thankyou Mubabaz 😅 @phil_kimemia ❤,” reads Celestine Gachuhi’s post.

Singer and Songwriter Phil Kimemia, on the other hand, opted to celebrate his fiancée with sweet words as the world marked Valentine’s Day.

Actress Celestine 'Selina' Gachuhi treated to a surprise Baby shower Pulse Live Kenya

Kimemia celebrated Selina as a loving, supportive and caring partner.

“Today being Valentines Day, I choose to celebrate you. You are a strong woman, a beautiful woman, a loving, supportive, kind, caring partner ❤️. It has been a beautiful journey, and I’m loving every part of it.

“This is a new page and suddenly you just know it’s time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings. Te quiero mucho. Imma be by your side through it all. Happy valentines Love @celestinegachuhi,” wrote Phil Kimemia.

Phil Kimemia Proposes to Celestine Gachuhi

Singer Phil Kimemia proposed to his sweetheart Ms Gachuhi back in May 2021 and it was a big ‘Yes’.

Actress Celestine Selina announces pregnancy with exquisite photos Pulse Live Kenya

An elated Selina shared the news with her over 462K Instagram followers who couldn't help it but gush over her.