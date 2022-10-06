Betty Kyallo, Bahati among headliners for all-white-themed comedy show

The all-white affair is expected to go down on Saturday as a celebration of the biggest celebrities from Ukambani, among them comedian Vinie Chipukeezy.

Others on the lineup are Sammy Kioko and his skit co-star Andrew Wambua Mboya 'Tom Daktari' alias Luku Master, and events MC, Kayeye.

Tom Daktari and Sammy Kioko are the centers and organizers of the show.

Tom Daktari became an actor in the oral literature field while Kioko went for advanced challenges in the set books world. He is a graduate of the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication, where he was a top performer in filmmaking.

On the other side, Sammy Kioko is a graduate high school teacher of Kiswahili and History from KCA University though he did not pursue that line career.

Pulse Live Kenya

Other than musician Bahati who had been silent until he released his latest song on October 4, Kamba Benga artiste Alphonce Kioko alias Maima will also be present to entertain the attendees with his Kamba Benga tunes.