Betty Kyallo, Bahati among headliners for all-white-themed comedy show

Masia Wambua

Others who will star in the show include Chipukeezy, Sammy Kioko, Maima, Tom Daktari and Kayeye

Media personality Betty Kyallo and musician Kevin Mbuvi Kioko will be some of the big names to grace a Kamba comedy event, 'Wamusyi Show', happening this coming weekend.

The all-white affair is expected to go down on Saturday as a celebration of the biggest celebrities from Ukambani, among them comedian Vinie Chipukeezy.

Others on the lineup are Sammy Kioko and his skit co-star Andrew Wambua Mboya 'Tom Daktari' alias Luku Master, and events MC, Kayeye.

Tom Daktari and Sammy Kioko are the centers and organizers of the show.

Tom Daktari became an actor in the oral literature field while Kioko went for advanced challenges in the set books world. He is a graduate of the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication, where he was a top performer in filmmaking.

On the other side, Sammy Kioko is a graduate high school teacher of Kiswahili and History from KCA University though he did not pursue that line career.

Other than musician Bahati who had been silent until he released his latest song on October 4, Kamba Benga artiste Alphonce Kioko alias Maima will also be present to entertain the attendees with his Kamba Benga tunes.

Maima is a high-grossing performing artist from the lower region of Ukambani, 'Nthi Ino Ndi Tei' is his latest tune taking the region by storm.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.

