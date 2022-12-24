ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Caterpillar delicacy & 5 other Christmas traditions from around the world

Pulse Contributor Lynet Okumu

Communities have added their traditions and culture along the way to make Christmas interesting.

Christmas caterpillars
Christmas caterpillars

Almost everyone all over the world believes that Christmas is a time to be happy, give help to those who are in need, and create super special moments with family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festivity started as a religious holiday and is still celebrated as such by most people. However, other communities have added their traditions and culture along the way to make it 'interesting'.

Some of these traditions include:-

In Austria, there is no Father Christmas or Santa Claus. Instead, they have a creature called ‘Krampus’ who is said to be the evil accomplice of St Nicholas.

Krampus is an aid to wander around the streets looking for kids who are badly behaved.

Person wearing Krampus Costume [Photo: David Peinado]
Person wearing Krampus Costume [Photo: David Peinado] Pulse Live Kenya

The citizens have adopted this tradition to date. They wear tarrying masks and throw ghostly pranks on children and adults along the roads and the streets sending them on heels with screams!

For many homes in Finland, there is a specific spot considered a sacred space for the long-dead ancestors.

On Christmas Eve, they are expected to strip naked and take a long respectful stint in the sauna.

Interior of sauna [Photo: Max Vakhtbovych]
Interior of sauna [Photo: Max Vakhtbovych] Pulse Live Kenya

After the long tint session, they head out for the evening celebrations and it is believed that the spirits of the ancestors take their rightful space in the bubbling water.

Dutch children believe that placing their shoes by the fire during Christmas has a lot to offer.

Setting a shoe Christmas tradition in Netherlands
Setting a shoe Christmas tradition in Netherlands Pulse Live Kenya

They eagerly place one shoe filled with carrots near the fire, with hopes that 'Sinterklaas' will take them, and then fill them with small gifts and treats in the night.

This is the last festivity of Christmas time in Italy. Befana, which is a Greek word loosely translated as 'manifestation of divinity', is represented by an old woman who rides on a broomstick through the air, to bring candies and sweets to well-behaved kids.

La Befana, Italy's Christmas witch
La Befana, Italy's Christmas witch Pulse Live Kenya

She is also said to bring onions, garlic, and coal to the rascals.

For South Africans, Christmas celebrations are not complete without some freshly fried caterpillars on the table!

Christmas caterpillars
Christmas caterpillars Pulse Live Kenya

Seems like an unusual Christmas tradition but these insects act as a great source of protein in the land.

They are arrested just before Christmas, preserved, and later consumed throughout winter and as a main meal during Christmas celebrations.

Christmas Eve is a very big event for Norwegians. Families gather together for meals, singing, and opening gifts.

Norwegian folklore advises hiding brooms on Christmas Eve to ward off witches
Norwegian folklore advises hiding brooms on Christmas Eve to ward off witches Pulse Live Kenya

But for superstitious families, all brooms are hidden so that the flying witches would not steal them for riding!

Recommended articles

Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Caterpillar delicacy & 5 other Christmas traditions from around the world

Caterpillar delicacy & 5 other Christmas traditions from around the world

12 celebrity couples who welcomed newborns in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

12 celebrity couples who welcomed newborns in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

5 common money mistakes people make at Christmas time

5 common money mistakes people make at Christmas time

Why couples break up during the holidays

Why couples break up during the holidays

Details of Murathe's son's expensive graduation party [Photos]

Details of Murathe's son's expensive graduation party [Photos]

10 rewarding ways to handle difficult relatives during holidays

10 rewarding ways to handle difficult relatives during holidays

How to rock bright colours on Christmas Day

How to rock bright colours on Christmas Day

Hand hygiene gets a boost with Global Handwashing Day celebrations in Kenya

Hand hygiene gets a boost with Global Handwashing Day celebrations in Kenya

Top 10 December religious celebrations besides Christmas (Pulse Picks)

Top 10 December religious celebrations besides Christmas (Pulse Picks)

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

David Murathe's son throws graduation party

Details of Murathe's son's expensive graduation party [Photos]

Christmas caterpillars

Caterpillar delicacy & 5 other Christmas traditions from around the world

Top 10 December religious celebrations besides Christmas (Pulse Picks)

Top 10 December religious celebrations besides Christmas (Pulse Picks)