Caterpillar delicacy & 5 other Christmas traditions from around the world

The festivity started as a religious holiday and is still celebrated as such by most people. However, other communities have added their traditions and culture along the way to make it 'interesting'.

Some of these traditions include:-

1. Bad Santa (Austria)

In Austria, there is no Father Christmas or Santa Claus. Instead, they have a creature called ‘Krampus’ who is said to be the evil accomplice of St Nicholas.

Krampus is an aid to wander around the streets looking for kids who are badly behaved.

The citizens have adopted this tradition to date. They wear tarrying masks and throw ghostly pranks on children and adults along the roads and the streets sending them on heels with screams!

2. Christmas Sauna (Finland)

For many homes in Finland, there is a specific spot considered a sacred space for the long-dead ancestors.

On Christmas Eve, they are expected to strip naked and take a long respectful stint in the sauna.

After the long tint session, they head out for the evening celebrations and it is believed that the spirits of the ancestors take their rightful space in the bubbling water.

3. Setting a shoe 'schoentje zetten' (Netherlands)

Dutch children believe that placing their shoes by the fire during Christmas has a lot to offer.

They eagerly place one shoe filled with carrots near the fire, with hopes that 'Sinterklaas' will take them, and then fill them with small gifts and treats in the night.

4. La Befana the Christmaswitch (Italy)

This is the last festivity of Christmas time in Italy. Befana, which is a Greek word loosely translated as 'manifestation of divinity', is represented by an old woman who rides on a broomstick through the air, to bring candies and sweets to well-behaved kids.

She is also said to bring onions, garlic, and coal to the rascals.

5. Fried caterpillars (South Africa)

For South Africans, Christmas celebrations are not complete without some freshly fried caterpillars on the table!

Seems like an unusual Christmas tradition but these insects act as a great source of protein in the land.

They are arrested just before Christmas, preserved, and later consumed throughout winter and as a main meal during Christmas celebrations.

6. Flying witches (Norway)

Christmas Eve is a very big event for Norwegians. Families gather together for meals, singing, and opening gifts.

