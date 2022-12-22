Details of Murathe's son's expensive graduation party [Photos]

Wakairu graduated from a London University where his parents attended the physical graduation before jetting back home where he held a beautiful party to celebrate the achievement in Gatanga, Murang'a county.

His family, close friends, and prominent personalities attended the graduation party.

Among those present were, TV presenter Lillian muli, Talissa Moi, Former principal Secretary Njehu Gatabaki, Ben kangangi, Kevin Obia and Shaffie Weru.

The party was blue white and gold themed, Wakairu is a businessperson and founder and president of Vijana Amkeni Africa.

David Murathe's son throws graduation party Pulse Live Kenya

Wakairu is also an environmental activist whose NGO has planted thousands of tress across different counties in the country.

The entrepreneur owns and runs various companies with different interests, including Davidson Wakairu Gatuhi (DWG) Holdings and DWG Wines. Both companies market and promote wines.

Below are photos of the graduation party:

