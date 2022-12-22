ADVERTISEMENT
Details of Murathe's son's expensive graduation party [Photos]

Amos Robi

The party was attended by prominent personalities among them news anchor Lilian Muli, Shaffie Weru and former PS Njehu Gatabaki

David Murathe's son throws graduation party
David Murathe's son throws graduation party

Former Jubilee Party Chairperson David Murathe's son Davidson Wakairu Gatuhi on December 20, 2022, held a beautiful party celebrating his graduation.

Wakairu graduated from a London University where his parents attended the physical graduation before jetting back home where he held a beautiful party to celebrate the achievement in Gatanga, Murang'a county.

His family, close friends, and prominent personalities attended the graduation party.

Among those present were, TV presenter Lillian muli, Talissa Moi, Former principal Secretary Njehu Gatabaki, Ben kangangi, Kevin Obia and Shaffie Weru.

The party was blue white and gold themed, Wakairu is a businessperson and founder and president of Vijana Amkeni Africa.

Wakairu is also an environmental activist whose NGO has planted thousands of tress across different counties in the country.

The entrepreneur owns and runs various companies with different interests, including Davidson Wakairu Gatuhi (DWG) Holdings and DWG Wines. Both companies market and promote wines.

Below are photos of the graduation party:

Amos Robi

