EABL offers 100% refund for Day 2 of WalkerTown 2024 Festival

Amos Robi

The company extended apologies to attendees, suppliers, artists, and stakeholders, and reaffirmed dedication to delivering high-quality experiences at future events

Walker Town in Kasarani
Walker Town in Kasarani
  • EABL announces full refund for Day Two of the WalkerTown 2024 Festival due to technical challenges
  • Miss Lauryn Hill's performance started late and Nyashinski's performance was cancelled due to technical difficulties
  • Refund process for Day Two ticket holders will be completed within the next two weeks

East African Breweries Limited (EABL) has announced that all ticket holders for Day Two of the WalkerTown 2024 Festival will receive a full refund following the disruptions caused by technical challenges.

The company apologised for the inconveniences experienced by attendees, suppliers, artists, and stakeholders, particularly in relation to the performances by Miss Lauryn Hill and Nyashinski.

EABL attributed the disruptions on the second day of the festival to unforeseen technical issues, exacerbated by adverse weather conditions, which affected the sound system.

Despite efforts to resolve the issues, the delays resulted in Miss Lauryn Hill's performance starting later than scheduled.

Additionally, the technical difficulties led to the cancellation of the much-anticipated performance by Nyashinski, one of the festival’s brand partners.

In a statement, EABL acknowledged the impact of these disruptions, saying, "We sincerely apologise to all our valued festivalgoers, suppliers, artistes, and stakeholders for the disruptions experienced during day two of the WalkerTown festival."

Past Walker Town Event
Past Walker Town Event Pulse Live Kenya
In response to the unfortunate events, EABL announced that all ticket holders for Day Two would be fully refunded.

The refund process will be completed within the next two weeks, ensuring that festivalgoers are compensated for the experience that fell short of their expectations.

"In light of these circumstances, we will be issuing a 100% refund to all ticket holders for Day Two of the WalkerTown 2024 Festival within the next two weeks," EABL stated.

The company emphasised that this decision reflects its commitment to fairness and respect for the trust that consumers place in the brand.

In its statement, EABL also extended apologies to all the artists and partners whose performances were impacted by the technical issues, as well as to the loyal fans who attended the festival.

Lauryn Hill performing at Walker Town Event
Lauryn Hill performing at Walker Town Event Pulse Live Kenya

The company reiterated its dedication to delivering high-quality experiences at future events.

"We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to everyone who was affected. We understand the importance of meeting the high expectations we consistently strive to deliver," EABL noted.

