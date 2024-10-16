Tusker Oktobafest all set for 1st weekend in Eldoret, Kitengela & Kikuyu [Artistes Lineup]

The first of many regional activations will unfold across three locations: Enkare in Kitengela, Texas BBQ in Kikuyu, and Timber XO in Eldoret. Each venue promises a blend of top-tier Kenyan performances, live music, and an authentic beer experience, all under the umbrella of Kenya's most iconic beer festival.

For the rhumba lovers, Enkare will host the legendary Les Wanyika, one of Kenya’s most celebrated bands, with support from TBM Band. The charismatic Dee Presenter 001 will lead the night, keeping the energy high alongside DJs Collo, Numz, and Kyra, who will spin rhumba classics to keep the crowd dancing all night long.

Les Wanyika during a recent live performance in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Meanwhile, Texas BBQ in Kikuyu will bring a dynamic urban pop and Mugithi vibe with Afropop sensation Nadia Mukami and Arbantone star Fathermoh. DJ Gibbz Tha DaqChild, DJ Malaika, and Dee Wiz will take turns on the decks, while MC Mido and Gudahman amp up the atmosphere for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of music.

Eldoret will see festival-goers treated to a high-energy performance by none other than Kenya’s hip-hop king Khaligraph Jones, along with Afropop duo Vijana Barubaru. A powerhouse DJ lineup, including DJ Tibz, the turntable queen DJ Pierra Makena, and DJ Aleckie, will keep the crowd moving, while MC Nick The Trend ensures no dull moment.

“We are kicking off our countrywide celebration of beer and culture starting this Mashujaa Day weekend with an amazing line-up and beer experience across our portfolio,” said Christine Kariuki, Marketing Manager at Tusker. She encouraged locals to show up in large numbers and explore the rich beer and cultural experience Tusker Oktobafest has in store for them.

A celebration of Kenyan beer, music, and culture

Now in its 5th year, Tusker Oktobafest is East Africa’s largest beer festival and Kenya’s only mainstream celebration of its vibrant culture.

Since its inception in 2019, Oktobafest has delivered unforgettable experiences featuring a rich lineup of Kenya’s finest beer brands, including Tusker Lager, Tusker Malt, Tusker Lite, Guinness, Balozi, and Pilsner.

Festival-goers can expect not just the best of Kenyan music but also a chance to enjoy these leading beer brands at an affordable entry fee of Sh1,000, which is redeemable for any KBL beer.

This year, each location offers a unique mix of performances, ensuring that wherever you attend, the spirit of Oktobafest will be strong!

As the festival kicks off this weekend, it marks the beginning of a series of exciting activations across different regions in Kenya. These events promise to deliver thrilling experiences in the weeks ahead.

