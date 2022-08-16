Eunice Njeri welcomes newborn, reveals she secretly got married [Photos]

Njeri said that she got married to the love of her life in 2021 after the two met in 2019. She then disclosed that this year, the couple welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

Njeri made the announcement as the IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati unveiled the president-elect, taking advantage of the distraction.

“So in other news, 2019…met Mr Muthii, 2021 married him, 2022 blessed with a bouncing baby boy!!! Glory to God!!! Haaya! As you were,” she said in a post on her social media.

Why Eunice Njeri dumped her Ex at the Altar

In 2016, Eunice Njeri rescinded her decision to marry her former lover at Neema Gospel Church in Texas, US.

The couple had announced their engagement in September 2016 and later had their pre-wedding bash in the US before the main wedding on Sunday, November 27, 2016.

But just hours after the wedding, Njeri said she realized her heart was somewhere else and decided not to go ahead with the marriage.

Two years after the dramatic breakup, Eunice admits that her decision to get married was made at a confusing time as she was sick.

“I was going with my heart at the time, also at the same time I was very sick. I had fibroids. I was Bleeding a lot and at the same time I thought I should get married, I was like maybe I should do this, why am I saying no? I have been saying no for 20 years, maybe it's time to say yes, you know,” she said in a past interview in 2018.

She added that in the midst of being sick, the confusion made her rush into making certain decisions.

“Confusion made me rush into decisions I wouldn’t have made. And last year I had to have surgery and I was in the hospital for quite a while. And after the surgery is when I thought ‘Nothing in this world should make you ever make a decision like that even if it's sickness because you are gonna hurt many people.’ Which I did,” she added.