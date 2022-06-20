Exclusive photos from Ngina Kenyatta's private traditional wedding

News of the traditional wedding was first made public by former State House Director of Innovation, Digital and Diaspora Communication who wished Ngina Kenyatta and her hubby Sam Mwai a wonderful future.

"Ngina Kenyatta, Congratulations on your Traditional Wedding. May God fill your journey with blessings solidify your union with renewed love and importantly grant you a great family," he shared.

A source at the wedding who spoke to this writer inferred that the ceremony was kept hush hush but declined to comment further.

“I am not in a position to tell you yes or no because it's also private. Even the person who told you that…I don’t know…guys also need to give people their space,” he said.

Other sources said that Ngina was dressed in a beautiful red gown which matched the colour of her bridal party’s dress code.

Ngina Kenyatta married the love of her life Alex Mwai, who is the son of Sam Mwai the Karen Club General Manager.