The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Final question that crowned Denmark’s Victoria Theilvig Miss Universe 2024

Lynet Okumu

21-year old Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark is the Miss Universe 2024. The pageant, held in Mexico City, was an exciting and unforgettable event that saw over 120 contestants compete for the crown.

Victoria Kjær Theilvig, a 21-year-old from Denmark, has made history by being crowned Miss Universe 2024
Victoria Kjær Theilvig, a 21-year-old from Denmark, has made history by being crowned Miss Universe 2024

Victoria Kjær Theilvig, a 21-year-old from Denmark, has made history by being crowned Miss Universe 2024.

She is the first Dane ever to win the prestigious title. The pageant, held in Mexico City on November 16, was an exciting and unforgettable event that saw over 120 contestants compete for the crown.

The Miss Universe 2024 finale was a spectacular event, featuring a live performance by singer Robin Thicke.

ADVERTISEMENT
Victoria Kjær Theilvig, a 21-year-old from Denmark, has made history by being crowned Miss Universe 2024
Victoria Kjær Theilvig, a 21-year-old from Denmark, has made history by being crowned Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjær Theilvig, a 21-year-old from Denmark, has made history by being crowned Miss Universe 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Hosted by 'Saved by the Bell' star Mario Lopez and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, the event was full of excitement and energy.

As Theilvig was crowned, she was warmly applauded by the other contestants, who celebrated her achievement.

The reigning titleholder, Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua, passed the tiara to Theilvig, symbolising the beginning of her reign as Miss Universe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The journey to the crown began with the elimination of many contestants during the preliminary rounds.

The competition kicked off with a dazzling national costume contest, where contestants showcased their cultural pride and creativity.

Afterward, the semi-finalists took to the stage in swimwear, which was followed by the evening gown contest. These rounds helped to narrow down the top 12 contestants, who then competed in the final phase.

Kenya's Miss Universe 2024 contestor Irene Ng'endo Mukii in her swim wear
Kenya's Miss Universe 2024 contestor Irene Ng'endo Mukii in her swim wear Kenya's Miss Universe 2024 contestor Irene Ng'endo Mukii in her swim wear Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The final five contestants were each asked questions on various topics, including leadership, resilience, and how they would live differently if no one would judge them.

When asked this question, Theilvig gave a simple but powerful response: “I live by each day,” which resonated with the judges and audience alike. Her answer highlighted her authenticity and strong sense of self.

While Theilvig took home the crown, the competition was fierce, with several strong contenders.

  • Chidimma Adetshina of Nigeria finished as first runner-up
  • Maria Fernanda Beltran from Mexico claimed second runner-up
  • Suchata Chuangsri from Thailand was third runner's up
  • Ileana Marquez Pedroza from Venezuela was fourth runner's up
ADVERTISEMENT

Ileana, a 28-year-old mother, made history by being the first mother to make it to the top five since the Miss Universe competition lifted its age and maternity restrictions in recent years.

This change reflects a modernisation of the pageant, making it more inclusive of women from all walks of life.

Miss Universe 2024
Miss Universe 2024 Miss Universe 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

This year’s Miss Universe competition marked a historic turning point, as the age limit for contestants was removed for the first time in the pageant’s 72-year history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, women over the age of 28 are allowed to compete, which has opened the door to a wider range of participants.

In fact, more than two dozen of the finalists were older than would have been allowed in previous years, including Malta’s Beatrice Njoya, who became the first woman in her 40s to reach the grand finale.

The rule changes were part of the Miss Universe Organisation’s ongoing efforts to modernise the competition and make it more inclusive. This was not the only change this year—pregnant women and mothers, as well as women who are, or have ever been, married, were also allowed to enter the competition for the first time.

Miss Universe 2024
Miss Universe 2024 Miss Universe 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

These changes reflect the evolving view that beauty and success come in many forms and that all women, regardless of their life stage, should be celebrated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Victoria Kjær Theilvig’s win is a moment of pride for Denmark and represents a new era for Miss Universe, one that embraces diversity, inclusivity, and the beauty of women of all ages and backgrounds.

She now has a global platform to advocate for causes she is passionate about, including resilience, leadership, and self-confidence.

Recommended articles

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Final question that crowned Denmark’s Victoria Theilvig Miss Universe 2024

Final question that crowned Denmark’s Victoria Theilvig Miss Universe 2024

What to expect at the Week of Italian Cuisine: Mediterranean diet meets Kenyan plates

What to expect at the Week of Italian Cuisine: Mediterranean diet meets Kenyan plates

Day in the life of serial cheater: How to tell your wife has a boyfriend

Day in the life of serial cheater: How to tell your wife has a boyfriend

Biblical approach to investing wisely, financial empowerment for men [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Biblical approach to investing wisely, financial empowerment for men [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Smirnoff Battle of the Beats: DJ auditions to happen at Quiver Lounge Eastlands

Smirnoff Battle of the Beats: DJ auditions to happen at Quiver Lounge Eastlands

Day in the life of Kenya's modern man: Balancing work, family, and dreams

Day in the life of Kenya's modern man: Balancing work, family, and dreams

4 big questions on semi-permanent makeup answered

4 big questions on semi-permanent makeup answered

8 simple habits to improve your mental health

8 simple habits to improve your mental health

10 top international acts set to perform in Kenya this December

10 top international acts set to perform in Kenya this December

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Uncle Waffles, Burna Boy, Shenseea and Sean Paul

10 top international acts set to perform in Kenya this December

Victoria Kjær Theilvig, a 21-year-old from Denmark, has made history by being crowned Miss Universe 2024

Final question that crowned Denmark’s Victoria Theilvig Miss Universe 2024

Smirnoff Battle of the Beats Nairobi edition poster

Smirnoff Battle of the Beats: DJ auditions to happen at Quiver Lounge Eastlands