Final question that crowned Denmark’s Victoria Theilvig Miss Universe 2024

She is the first Dane ever to win the prestigious title. The pageant, held in Mexico City on November 16, was an exciting and unforgettable event that saw over 120 contestants compete for the crown.

Miss Universe 2024 grand finale & winner

The Miss Universe 2024 finale was a spectacular event, featuring a live performance by singer Robin Thicke.

Victoria Kjær Theilvig, a 21-year-old from Denmark, has made history by being crowned Miss Universe 2024

Hosted by 'Saved by the Bell' star Mario Lopez and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, the event was full of excitement and energy.

As Theilvig was crowned, she was warmly applauded by the other contestants, who celebrated her achievement.

The reigning titleholder, Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua, passed the tiara to Theilvig, symbolising the beginning of her reign as Miss Universe.

Miss Universe 2024 competition journey

The journey to the crown began with the elimination of many contestants during the preliminary rounds.

The competition kicked off with a dazzling national costume contest, where contestants showcased their cultural pride and creativity.

Afterward, the semi-finalists took to the stage in swimwear, which was followed by the evening gown contest. These rounds helped to narrow down the top 12 contestants, who then competed in the final phase.

Kenya's Miss Universe 2024 contestor Irene Ng'endo Mukii in her swim wear

The final five contestants were each asked questions on various topics, including leadership, resilience, and how they would live differently if no one would judge them.

When asked this question, Theilvig gave a simple but powerful response: “I live by each day,” which resonated with the judges and audience alike. Her answer highlighted her authenticity and strong sense of self.

Miss Universe 2024 runners-up

While Theilvig took home the crown, the competition was fierce, with several strong contenders.

Chidimma Adetshina of Nigeria finished as first runner-up

Maria Fernanda Beltran from Mexico claimed second runner-up

Suchata Chuangsri from Thailand was third runner's up

Ileana Marquez Pedroza from Venezuela was fourth runner's up

Ileana, a 28-year-old mother, made history by being the first mother to make it to the top five since the Miss Universe competition lifted its age and maternity restrictions in recent years.

This change reflects a modernisation of the pageant, making it more inclusive of women from all walks of life.

Miss Universe 2024

Breaking new boundaries

This year’s Miss Universe competition marked a historic turning point, as the age limit for contestants was removed for the first time in the pageant’s 72-year history.

Now, women over the age of 28 are allowed to compete, which has opened the door to a wider range of participants.

In fact, more than two dozen of the finalists were older than would have been allowed in previous years, including Malta’s Beatrice Njoya, who became the first woman in her 40s to reach the grand finale.

The rule changes were part of the Miss Universe Organisation’s ongoing efforts to modernise the competition and make it more inclusive. This was not the only change this year—pregnant women and mothers, as well as women who are, or have ever been, married, were also allowed to enter the competition for the first time.

Miss Universe 2024

These changes reflect the evolving view that beauty and success come in many forms and that all women, regardless of their life stage, should be celebrated.

Looking Ahead

Victoria Kjær Theilvig’s win is a moment of pride for Denmark and represents a new era for Miss Universe, one that embraces diversity, inclusivity, and the beauty of women of all ages and backgrounds.