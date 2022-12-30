Gigs around the country to usher in the new year in style

Others also choose to worship the night and show gratitude after a busy year. The new year is ushered with a great display of fireworks in many areas.

Although no major events have been slated to happen across the country this year, this will be the perfect time to hop into that local joint and usher the new year from within.

Below are some new year’s eve gigs that will you could usher in the new year at;

Totally Sold Out

The annual event that happens at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) will also be going down.

Featuring acts from the gospel scene, attendees will enjoy performances from 7p.m. till dawn.

Totally Sold Out Cover Pulse Live Kenya

Churchill Show New Year

Hosted by comedian Churchill, the new year’s event will be happening at the Eldoret Sports Club with a number of comedians expected to take the stage.

Eric Omondi, MCA Tricky, Benawamalines, Mulamwah, Captain Otoyo and Chemutai are among the comedians expected to entertain attendees as they usher in the new year.

Churchill Show New Year Pulse Live Kenya

Singers Emmy Kosgei and Solomon Mukubwa are also expected to thrill attendees at the event before radio duo Mbusi and Lion take over with great reggae vibes.

The event begins at 7:00 p.m. till dawn.

Cross Over Full 100 Edition

Happening at Mavuno Church Hill City in Athi River, the gospel event will see a number of gospel artists who will entertain attendees as they usher in the new year.

Moji ShortBaba, Jabidii, Timeless Noel, Didi Man, DJ Ruff, Dafari and more artists will be present at the event.

Cross Over Full 100 Pulse Live Kenya

Wamusyi Show

Hosted by Sammy Kioko and Tom Daktari the all-white party is set to happen at the Kitengela Mall.

The event will usher in the new year with laughter and music.

Wamusyi Show Pulse Live Kenya

Jump Off 2023

Happening at the popular Volume VIP Club in Mombasa, genger star Mejja will be thrilling the attendees as they usher in the new year.

Mejja in Volume VIP club Pulse Live Kenya

Bahati in Nanyuki

After an eventful year singer Bahati will be winding up the year with his fans in Nanyuki as he also ushers in the new year.

Bahati in Nanyuki Pulse Live Kenya

End Year Brunch in Kisumu

For those in Kisumu, Bwana Mkunaji will be ushering in the new year at Da Palace Lounge and Restaurant.