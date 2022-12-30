Gigs around the country to usher in the new year in style

Kenyans' tradition is to party and dance the night away as they usher the new year in.
From Churchill Show in Eldoret to Bahati in Nanyuki these are some of the gigs to usher in the new year in style
Others also choose to worship the night and show gratitude after a busy year. The new year is ushered with a great display of fireworks in many areas.
Although no major events have been slated to happen across the country this year, this will be the perfect time to hop into that local joint and usher the new year from within.
Below are some new year’s eve gigs that will you could usher in the new year at;
Totally Sold Out
The annual event that happens at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) will also be going down.
Featuring acts from the gospel scene, attendees will enjoy performances from 7p.m. till dawn.
Churchill Show New Year
Hosted by comedian Churchill, the new year’s event will be happening at the Eldoret Sports Club with a number of comedians expected to take the stage.
Eric Omondi, MCA Tricky, Benawamalines, Mulamwah, Captain Otoyo and Chemutai are among the comedians expected to entertain attendees as they usher in the new year.
Singers Emmy Kosgei and Solomon Mukubwa are also expected to thrill attendees at the event before radio duo Mbusi and Lion take over with great reggae vibes.
The event begins at 7:00 p.m. till dawn.
Cross Over Full 100 Edition
Happening at Mavuno Church Hill City in Athi River, the gospel event will see a number of gospel artists who will entertain attendees as they usher in the new year.
Moji ShortBaba, Jabidii, Timeless Noel, Didi Man, DJ Ruff, Dafari and more artists will be present at the event.
Wamusyi Show
Hosted by Sammy Kioko and Tom Daktari the all-white party is set to happen at the Kitengela Mall.
The event will usher in the new year with laughter and music.
Jump Off 2023
Happening at the popular Volume VIP Club in Mombasa, genger star Mejja will be thrilling the attendees as they usher in the new year.
Bahati in Nanyuki
After an eventful year singer Bahati will be winding up the year with his fans in Nanyuki as he also ushers in the new year.
End Year Brunch in Kisumu
For those in Kisumu, Bwana Mkunaji will be ushering in the new year at Da Palace Lounge and Restaurant.
