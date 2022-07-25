RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Betty Kyallo's sister holds lavish puppy shower for her pregnant dog [Photos]

Dennis Milimo

The exquisite puppy shower was graced by Gloria's close friends and her boyfriend Ken

Media personality Betty Kyallo’s younger sister Gloria Kyallo threw a lavish ceremony 'Puppy shower' for her pregnant dog (pet) named Lulu.

Moments captured from the rare occasion were later shared on social media by the young actress with lots excitement.

Gloria’s close friends and her boyfriend Ken Warui are among those who graced the lavish ceremony.

“The Girl of the hour. Cheers to celebrating each and every blessing. I love this girl so much. She deserves this and more!!

“Congratulations to my girl Lulu on having her first litter,” Gloria Kyallo captioned photos captured from the event.

In June, while in an interview with Pulse Kenya’s Dennis Milimo, Gloria Kyallo confirmed that she is ‘Dog mom’ to three adorable dogs she keeps as pets.

“Basically, being a dog mom, means that I own a dog and the dog is like my child and I treat it like my child.

"I have three dogs, but I live with one dog at my apartment and the two stay in Rongai with my mother. You know everyone has left home, so they keep my mother company but I go to Rongai every month,” Ms Kyallo said.

READ: Betty Kyallo & sisters host exclusive premiere of 'Kyallo Kulture' [Photos]

READ: Ako single & lonely - Mercy & Betty Kyallo open up on their relationship status [Video]

During the interview, Gloria who is a mental health advocate and an animal activist mentioned that currently she is still in school taking a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

“I already did a diploma but right now I’m doing a degree in psychology so I’m already quite qualified but this is just like an addition to what I have,” Gloria divulged.

In June 2022, South Africa TV and radio personality Moshe Ndiki shocked netizens after throwing a lavish private memorial service and funeral for his late dog named Sugar Ndiki.

The exquisite send-off that has become the talk of town in South Africa, was attended by Ndiki’s close friends and family.

“Beautiful and amazing send off for my baby. Thank you Nono events.

“Thank you to everyone that sent condolences, attended the funeral and sent us heartwarming messages, you’re truly appreciated, thank you to my friends and family for understanding my pain and how much I loved my puppy, Sugar Ndiki always and forever," Moshe Ndiki wrote after the funeral service

