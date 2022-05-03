How Jackie Matubia's expensive baby shower went down [Photos/videos]

The lavish baby shower was graced by their close friends and fellow celebrities in the film and music industry.

Some of the notable figures present at the occasion include; Singer Size 8, DJ Mo, Terence Creative, Milly Chebby, Mr Seed, Kate Actress among others.

It was all glitz and glamour at the pink themed baby shower as everything was classy with a touch of expensiveness.

Photos captured from Jackie Matubia's expensive baby shower [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

During the ceremony, the former Tahidi High actress was overwhelmed by emotions out of the love she received from her friends.

“You have entered a season of rest, you know your life, I don’t know it but the turmoil you faced, you are entering rest. God just want to remind you that the days you used to serve him, please go back to those days because he is the one who has done this for you and in unexpected way he is giving you rest.

"The holy spirit is reminding you that you are a woman who loves God, just reminding you of those days,” Size 8 told Matubia at the baby shower moving her to tears.

Matubia’s grand baby shower come days after she was proposed to by Madida and it was a big yes.

Videos shared on Instagram, captures Madiba going down on his knee to pop the big question, as an overjoyed Matubia receives the engagement ring with lots of excitement.

"He proposed and I said Yes! I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life laughing and loving you always!", Jackie Matubia said.

The Maria actor proposed to Matubia at a time he was celebrating life after turning a year older.

Exquisite photos from Jackie Matubia's baby shower

Jackie Matubia confirms dating actor Blessing 'Madiba' Lungaho

The Zora actress Jackie Matubia, who plays the character named Nana on the show confirmed being in romantic relationship with her fellow actor Blessing Lungaho alias Madib back in February 2022.

On February 14, 2022, Ms Matubia shared a video, introducing Lungaho as her baby daddy to be - after keeping it under wraps for some time.