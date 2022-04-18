RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

How Nyashinki's Shin City festival went down [Photos]

The one of a kind music festival was sold out as fans stormed the grounds to celebrate Nyashinski.

On Saturday, all roads led to Carnivore Grounds in Lang’ata for the much-hyped Shin City Experience by musician Nyashinski.

The one of a kind music festival was sold out as fans stormed the grounds to celebrate the rapper whom many have come to call the greatest of all time.

The event was graced by the who's-who in Kenya's music industry such as Nameless, Wahu, Syd, Mr Lenny, Big Ted all who started music around the same time as Nyashinski.

As part of the unique experience, fans were treated to music from the singer spanning a decade.

The revellers immersed all their senses in an incredible collaboration of music and lyrical storytelling by the only act of the night.

The musician gave the fans a mix of his old school hits such as Tuendelee, Bado Niko as well as his recent bangers such as Properly and Kanyagia.

Nyashinski, who delivered an outstanding performance, thanked everyone who came out to cheer him on.

