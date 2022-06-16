Murathe's daughter June Tuto throws expensive 28th birthday party [Photos]

According to photos June posted on her Instagram page on Thursday, the party was held at Trademark Hotel in Nairobi.

The party was attended by close friends and family including June’s brothers.

The dress code for the gents was mart casual while the ladies chose to wear classy evening dresses.

June Tuto is a designer who owns her own fashion line named Tutto by June clothing.

Her love for fashion developed at a young age by watching her mother dress up.

As she grew older she used fashion as a form of expression through various stages of her life.

From her sense of African Glam to modern-day streetwear, she has managed to fuse the two and create her own brand image; Street GLAM.

She has showcased her line in various fashion shows around the world like the Netherlands Fashion Week, fashion exhibitions in Venice Beach California and Melrose L.A.

At the company, June serves as the creative director and head designer

Photos of June Tuto's birthday

