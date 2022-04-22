RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Kanze Dena throws an exquisite 16th birthday party for son Amani

Kanze co-parents with her baby daddy

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena Mararo held an exquisite birthday party for her son Amani who turned 16 years on April 21.

Moments captured at the lavish party were later shared online by Ms Dena as she thanked all who showed up to celebrate her son.

The invite-only celebration was graced by her close friends and family members with one of Kanze's neices having made the birthday cake for Amani.

“Asanteni kwa salamu zenu za kheri njema.... Salamu zilifika kwa mwenyewe na nikasindikiza na ndoo ya maji... Twashukuru siku ilipita vyema... Shukrani kwa mpwa wangu Eva Mararo ulifanikisha siku... #bathday #birthday.

"(Thanks for all the birthday wishes... He received them all and I accompanied them with a bucket of water... We're grateful it was a good day and thanks to my niece Eva Mararo, you made our day),” Kanze Dena.

On Thursday, Kanze penned down a beautiful birthday message to her son – describing him as a peace champion whose love for sports is unmatched.

“My peace champion...your love for sports is unmatched...and with each sport you have picked you have worked hard to be the top of the pack..

“My son .. son of my youth.... I will always keep cheering as I always have at each competition as you dribble through life and swim through life's waters. As I have always told you the coach of this game called life will constantly watch over you. Happy 16th Amani!” read Kanze’s message to her son.

Kanze’s message attracted lots of positive vibrations from her fans and fellow celebrities – many gushing over her son.

The former Citizen TV news anchor and her baby daddy co-parent. She she made this known to the public back in 2017. She said co-parenting can work as long as you put God first, your kid at the forefront and all your differences aside.

“Good morning from mama Amani. Amani and my co parent... Kibaridi jamani kitaniua mwanangwa wa jane Mebunda.. Interview manenoz for the 'adolescent ' as he calls himself. Just wanna say Co-parenting works ...unaweka Mungu Kwanzaa... Mtoto Mbele na tofauti zenu Kando. Ila najua Kwa wengine najua napigia mbuzi guitar! Haidhuru langu nishasema... Happy Saturday... #hamnamakeup #roadtrips #backleftmanenoz,” Kanze’s 2017 post reads.

