Kenya ranked among top trending wedding destinations in the world

Cyprian Kimutai

Kenya ranked fourth globally

MATONDONI, KENYA - APRIL 03: Fishing dhow moored along coastline at sunset, Lamu county, Matondoni, Kenya on April 3, 2014 in Matondoni, Kenya. (Photo by Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)
MATONDONI, KENYA - APRIL 03: Fishing dhow moored along coastline at sunset, Lamu county, Matondoni, Kenya on April 3, 2014 in Matondoni, Kenya. (Photo by Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)

Kenya is a great place to get married. This beautiful country known for its majestic wildlife, beautiful coastline, cultural treasures and exquisite natural resources is one of the most popular wedding destinations today.

A new study by financial comparison company money.co.uk has revealed the top trending wedding destinations in 2022 and beyond. According to the researcher, James Andrews Kenya ranked third in Africa behind Zimbabwe and South Africa and fourth globally behind Zimbabwe, Italy - joint second with - South Africa and Portugal.

The research revealed that Kenya has seen a 27% increase in Google searches for weddings. "It’s a great option for those who want a beach wedding but also want the option for a bit of culture and exploration while they’re there," revealed Andrews.

AMBOSELI, KENYA - NOVEMBER 19: Zebras in the savanna, Kajiado County, Amboseli, Kenya on November 19, 2021 in Amboseli, Kenya. (Photo by Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)
AMBOSELI, KENYA - NOVEMBER 19: Zebras in the savanna, Kajiado County, Amboseli, Kenya on November 19, 2021 in Amboseli, Kenya. (Photo by Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)

In the recent past, many celebrities have flocked into Kenya for reasons ranging from entertainment to honeymoon. It should be noted that Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge got engaged in Kenya

The two Royals, in 2011 retreated to the Rutundu cabin on the northern slopes of Mount Kenya, a secluded getaway near a sprawling animal reserve where rhinos and giraffes roam freely.

In February 1952, Princess Elizabeth was enjoying a short break in Kenya with Prince Philip, her husband of five years. It was a brief respite from their royal duties. And it was in Kenya on February 6, that the princess became Queen, after George VI passed away in his sleep. Now Queen Elizabeth II is the UK's longest-reining monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during a visit to the first President of Kenya, Jomo Kenyatta, Kenya, 1972. (Photo by William Lovelace/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during a visit to the first President of Kenya, Jomo Kenyatta, Kenya, 1972. (Photo by William Lovelace/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Top 10 trending wedding destinations

  1. Zimbabwe 
  2. Italy 
  3. South Africa 
  4. Portugal 
  5. Kenya 
  6. Thailand 
  7. Jamaica 
  8. Morocco 
  9. Brazil 
  10. Mexico 

Cyprian Kimutai

