A new study by financial comparison company money.co.uk has revealed the top trending wedding destinations in 2022 and beyond. According to the researcher, James Andrews Kenya ranked third in Africa behind Zimbabwe and South Africa and fourth globally behind Zimbabwe, Italy - joint second with - South Africa and Portugal.

The research revealed that Kenya has seen a 27% increase in Google searches for weddings. "It’s a great option for those who want a beach wedding but also want the option for a bit of culture and exploration while they’re there," revealed Andrews.

In the recent past, many celebrities have flocked into Kenya for reasons ranging from entertainment to honeymoon. It should be noted that Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge got engaged in Kenya

The two Royals, in 2011 retreated to the Rutundu cabin on the northern slopes of Mount Kenya, a secluded getaway near a sprawling animal reserve where rhinos and giraffes roam freely.

In February 1952, Princess Elizabeth was enjoying a short break in Kenya with Prince Philip, her husband of five years. It was a brief respite from their royal duties. And it was in Kenya on February 6, that the princess became Queen, after George VI passed away in his sleep. Now Queen Elizabeth II is the UK's longest-reining monarch.

