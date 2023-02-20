Kikuyu Love Sessions: The new niche event promoting love, wellness & positivity

The music scene in Kenya is not just limited to the major cities, but it is also spread out in rural areas where local musicians continue to produce music in their native languages.

As a result, the country has an endless supply of talented musicians who can cater to different tastes and genres.

One such genre that has gained popularity in recent years is Genge music. The genre originated in Nairobi in the early 2000s and has since spread across the country.

Genge is a fusion of Kenyan hip-hop, dancehall, and reggae. The genre is known for its upbeat tempo, catchy choruses, and witty lyrics that reflect the struggles and aspirations of young people in Kenya.

Other popular genres in Kenya include Benga, Ohangla, and Rhumba

Benga is a genre that originated in Western Kenya and is known for its lively rhythms and fast-paced guitar riffs.

Ohangla, on the other hand, is a genre that originated in the Luo community and is characterized by its fast-paced drumming and unique dance moves.

Rhumba is a genre that originated in the Democratic Republic of Congo and has since been adopted by Kenyan artists. The genre is characterized by its use of Congolese rhythms and Latin American influences.

With such a vibrant and diverse music scene, it is no surprise that Kenya has seen an emergence of various concerts and events that cater to different audiences and tastes.

First edition of Kikuyu Love Sessions

Kikuyu Love Sessions is one such event that has gained traction in recent days. The first edition was held on February 11, attracting over 150 people! Its success is largely due to its unique blend of music, culture, and wellness.

In a world where people are increasingly feeling isolated and disconnected, events with formats such as Kikuyu Love Sessions provide a safe space for people to come together and share their experiences.

The therapy painting sessions, which was a key highlight in the event, was a great way to encourage people to express their emotions and feelings creatively. ,

The event also featured live music performances by new school Kikuyu musicians including (Muringi, D. Kinandi, Wanjine, Mr. Mistariful and Kabuu Ngecha); who all embraced the day’s theme to “spread love” in their musical numbers.

The success of Kikuyu Love Sessions has prompted Allan Gitau to plan on expanding it to other languages. He is keen on having Dholuo Love Sessions, Kalenjin Love Sessions, and Swahili Love Sessions before moving to other languages.

The move will allow more people to participate and promote love and wellness across different communities.

The fact that Kikuyu Love Sessions, or K.L.S as fans call it, has been such a hit just goes to show how powerful music and community can be.

It’s clear that people need a safe space to come together, dance, and just be themselves. And now that the event is expanding to other languages, it’s an awesome way to promote diversity and inclusivity across Kenya’s different communities.