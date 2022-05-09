Lulu Hassan's friends throw wads of cash at Rashid Abdalla during surprise party [Photos&Video]

Abdalla marked his 40th birthday in April but Lulu Hassan had organised the party in May where friends and family threw money at her husband in celebration.

According to videos from close friends who attended the party, Rashid Abdalla could be seen kneeling on the floor surrounded by a bevvy of beauties who threw the currency notes at him.

During the party, the two love birds were also given a chance to dance with each other as the guest watched in awe.

The celebrations also featured performances from musicians Jovial and Zuchu and appearance by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Pulse Live Kenya

Rashid Abdalla's kids interrupt Citizen TV bulletin to wish him happy birthday

This was the second surprise after the news anchor’s children visited him at Citizen TV studios on April 16.

The three children walked in on the Swahili bulletin set and interrupted Abdalla who was unable to mutter a word as they wished him a happy birthday.

Following behind was Citizen TV reporter Hassan Mugambi who was carrying a cake for the man of the hour.

"Happy birthday. I have never visited this place," commented one of the daughters.

Rashid was clearly surprised because he remained tongue-tied until the end of the broadcast.