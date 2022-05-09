RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Lulu Hassan's friends throw wads of cash at Rashid Abdalla during surprise party [Photos&Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Citizen TV's Lulu Hassan organised an expensive party for Rashid Abdalla's 40th birthday where guests splashed cash on him

Citizen TV news anchor Lulu Hassan held a surprise party for her husband Rashid Abdalla over the weekend to celebrate his birthday.

Abdalla marked his 40th birthday in April but Lulu Hassan had organised the party in May where friends and family threw money at her husband in celebration.

According to videos from close friends who attended the party, Rashid Abdalla could be seen kneeling on the floor surrounded by a bevvy of beauties who threw the currency notes at him.

During the party, the two love birds were also given a chance to dance with each other as the guest watched in awe.

The celebrations also featured performances from musicians Jovial and Zuchu and appearance by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Photo from Rashid Abdalla's 40th birthday celebrations
Photo from Rashid Abdalla's 40th birthday celebrations Pulse Live Kenya

This was the second surprise after the news anchor’s children visited him at Citizen TV studios on April 16.

The three children walked in on the Swahili bulletin set and interrupted Abdalla who was unable to mutter a word as they wished him a happy birthday.

Following behind was Citizen TV reporter Hassan Mugambi who was carrying a cake for the man of the hour.

"Happy birthday. I have never visited this place," commented one of the daughters.

Rashid was clearly surprised because he remained tongue-tied until the end of the broadcast.

His wife Lulu Hassan who normally hosts the news bulletin with him was absent on this particular show and chose to catch the show on TV.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

