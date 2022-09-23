RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Photos & Videos: How Martha Karua's 65th birthday celebrations went down

Martha Karua and Raila Odinga danced the night away as guests cheered them on

Martha Karua, Raila Odinga, Mama Ida, Kalonzo Musyoka Makau Mutua during Karua's 65th birthday celebrations on Thursday, September 22, 2022.
Azimio leader Raila Odinga and his former running mate Martha Karua danced the night away in celebration of the latter’s birthday.

Karua celebrated her 65th birthday on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at a party attended by her friends, family and political associates.

She was dressed in her signature ankara dresses and cheerfully engaged her guests who included Mama Ida Odinga, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris.

Raila Odinga's presidential secretariat spokesperson, Prof Makau Mutua, activist Boniface Mwangi and former Imenti Central MP Gitobu Imanyara were also in attendance.

However, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta did not make it to the celebrations.

Martha Karua, Raila Odinga, Mama Ida, Kalonzo Musyoka Makau Mutua during Karua's 65th birthday celebrations on Thursday, September 22, 2022.
