Nigerian star Tems announces Kenyan tour

Denis Mwangi

Tems rose to global fame after she was featured on WizKid’s summer hit Essence

Tems
Tems

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems has announced that she will be travelling to Nairobi in the coming months.

Tems rose to global fame in 2020 after she was featured on WizKid’s summer hit Essence which earned her a Grammy nomination.

Wizkid became the first African musician to have a song on the Top 10 Billboard chart as a lead artist, and Tems earned her first Billboard Top 10 hit.

Tems
Tems

The song became so huge that Justine Bieber jumped on the remix, which won the Best Collaboration Award at the 2022 BET Awards.

She became the first African female musician to win a BET award after she was named the Best International Act at the BET Awards.

Nairobi Kenya, I'll be coming very soon,” Tems announced in a short post.

READ: Tems earns 2022 MTV VMAs nomination

The Nigeria star was also featured on former US President Barack Obama’s summer playlist, through her single ‘Vibe Out. The song is off Tems’ EP ‘If Orange Was A Place’ that was released in September 2021.

Tems. (Apple Music)
Tems. (Apple Music) Pulse Nigeria

In June, Tems was revealed as one of the songwriters on Beyonce's new album 'Renaissance'.

Tems was credited as one of the songwriters on track 10 'Move' under her full name Temilade Openiyi.

Tems is a singer who is best known for featuring in the song Essence with Wizkid {Instagram/temsbaby}
Tems is a singer who is best known for featuring in the song Essence with Wizkid {Instagram/temsbaby} Pulse Nigeria

In a recent interview with Apple Music, she revealed that most of her music is freestyle, adding that she and WizKid did not anticipate that the Essence jam would amaze the world as it did.

I recorded it at the beginning of 2020 and there wasn’t any lockdown at the time and the first freestyle he was there. When they played me the beat I was like this is my favourite,” Tems said.

Denis Mwangi

