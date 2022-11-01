Oktobafest lives up to its billing as Kenya’s biggest beer festival [Photos]

Beer and music lovers were treated to three days of exhilarating live performances from over 100 Kenyan artists drawn from various regions.

Some of the top acts who performed included both established and rising stars.

They included Nyashinski, Khaligraph Jones, Chris Kaiga, Mejja, Nadia Mukami, Ndovu Kuu, Fena Gitu, Ssaru, and Maandy.

On the decks were top DJs such as Grauchi, Suraj, Most Wanted, Shawn, and Chopsticks among others.

While it may seem like it was the lovers of Kenyan beer and Kenyan music were the main beneficiaries of the just-concluded festival, the show was a blessing to businessmen as they reaped big rewards courtesy of the big number of revellers.

In keeping with its ‘Kenya’s premier beer festival’ status, the Tusker Oktobafest 2022 featured much more than beer and music.

The event had dozens of vendors who were selling a wide variety of items and services, from food, to clothing to body art, jewellery and even a make-up booth, where festival-goers paid to get glammed up for the party.

This provided opportunities for young business owners to capitalize on the immense footfall that the event saw throughout the weekend.

This weekend was the first time that Hawa Ali Mohamed, the proprietor of Nunu’s Kitchen, has ever worked as a vendor at an event. She was pleased with the outcome that her business saw at OktobaFest:

“Nunu’s Kitchen serves authentic coastal snacks and dishes, including biryani and pilau. We have been swamped on all three days of the event, and I am lucky that I put myself out there and got a slot as one of the vendors.

“It is also great to see the sheer number of vendors that OktobaFest has been able to accommodate. This is one of the few events of this scale that we have had in Kenya, and I think even in East Africa. The crowds are huge and hungry, and I for one am glad to have had the opportunity to feed them. This is a big chance to showcase the dishes that we prepare, and also to spread awareness around my business.”