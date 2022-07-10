Boniface Mwangi marks 39th birthday with reflective message

Activist Boniface Mwangi has turned 39 years old and he couldn't be a prouder tricenarian.
Bonnie will be marking his birthday in the United Kingdom where he is attending a fellowship
The father of three penned down reflective lessons from his life and a deep wish for his life going forward.
Among some of the resolutions Mwangi has for the new year is learning to be forgiving and reconsidering his priorities.
“As I grow older I’m learning to be kind to myself. To take care of my mind and body. To cut off toxic relationships and prioritize my joy. To be forgiving, to enjoy life and to laugh more. There is room for growth, and it’s pure joy to know I’m enough and complete as I am,” Mwangi wrote on his social media pages.
Fans and followers on his pages shared their wishes and here are some of them:
elizah_liz Happy birthday 🥳 baba Naila. U are one great human God bless ❤️
okelojavan Thank you for being an inspiration. Many blessings
nickdekid Happy birthday hero 🥳 To more healthy long life on planet earth 🌎
Kamau Mwaniki Happy birthday, live your life to the fullest
wanjiru karanja Proud of you brother
Mark Rimui Happy birthday kiongos to many more
Bonnie as he is popularly known, is currently in Oxford University United Kingdom where he is attending a fellowship dubbed the Tutu fellowship named after the late South African clergy man Desmond Tutu.
The activist took a break from the Azimio One Kenya campaigns which he has been closely involved in due to his close relationship with the Azimio deputy president candidate Martha Karua.
Besides activism Bonnie is an awarding photographer an author and a family man. In 2017, he ran for the Starehe member of parliament post but lost to Charles ‘Jaguar’ Njagua who ran on a Jubilee party.
