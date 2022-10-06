Heartbreak as Tems unexpectedly cancels Nairobi concert

Tems shared the news with her disappointed fans on Thursday night, October 6, in a post where she described the move as heartbreaking.

“Hey, Kenya. Honestly, it’s quite heartbreaking to say this, but I will not be able to perform at the Tukutane Festival due to circumstances beyond my control.

“I am as disappointed as you all are but I look forward to coming and giving you a show that you deserve. Love you all,” she said.

The concert was scheduled to take place on October 15, at the Jamuhuri Sports Grounds and tickets to the show had already started selling from Sh2,000.

The organisers announced that they would be rescheduling the Tukutane Festival at a later date, accusing the Nigerian musician of pulling a surprise on them despite paying her performance fees.

“Sadly Tems has cancelled her show in Nairobi on October 15 due to circumstances completely unexpected to us.

“As of three days ago, all was going according to schedule and plan. We paid for Tems in full 15 days before the performance date and to our surprise as soon as the payment was made, her manager mentioned that she is no longer comfortable coming to Kenya and just does not want to perform for her Kenya fans. We were shook, heartbroken and financially wounded,” the organisers said in a statement.

They announced that those who had bought tickets would be fully refunded and apologised for the inconvenience.

Tems got her Kenyan fans excited for this show late last month after posting a tweet expressing her excitement to perform in Nairobi.

The musician rose to global fame in 2020 after being featured on WizKid’s summer hit, Essence, which earned her a Grammy nomination.

Wizkid became the first African musician to have a song on the Top 10 Billboard chart as a lead artist, and Tems earned her first Billboard Top 10 hit.

The song became so huge that Justine Bieber jumped on the remix, which won the Best Collaboration Award at the 2022 BET Awards.

She became the first African female musician to win a BET award after she was named the Best International Act at the BET Awards.

The Nigerian star was also featured on former US President Barack Obama’s summer playlist, through her single ‘Vibe Out. The song is off Tems’ EP ‘If Orange Was A Place’ which was released in September 2021.

In June, Tems was revealed as one of the songwriters on Beyonce's new album 'Renaissance'.