The WaJesus family host lavish gender reveal party, it's a girl! [Photos]

The couple made the revelation during Milly’s surprise baby shower and gender reveal graced by a few of their friends and family.

During the gender reveal party, the award-winning couple mentioned they were yearning for a baby girl and God had answered their prayer.

The WaJesus family reveal gender of their unborn child during lavish baby shower Pulse Live Kenya

"It’s a girl” the two could be heard shouting in excitement - while merrymaking with their invited guests.

“Hi family. We are still in a celebratory mood after the gender-reveal party, team girl💖💖💖oyeee. Thank you so much for the love on the video,” Kabi said.

Kabi and Milly unveiled their second pregnancy in a unique way, after putting their family portrait on a huge billboard with a message that their family was expanding, on January 18, 2022.

The Rihanna pregnancy photo shoot

On Wednesday February 2, 2022 the couple released a video and photos with Milly donned in an outfit similar to the one Rihanna used to announce her pregnancy to the world.

The love birds made it clear that the look had been inspired by the American singer. A pregnant Milly WaJesus had also been pitted against Rihanna in the shared photos.

"Ati mnaniita aje 'good girl Milly', 'Mirihana', 'Good girl Riri' na gani ingine ?😂 Fiesta House Maternity did it great styling, makeup and photoshoot. On a real though rate the recreation? Ati Riri WaJesus nimuiganu,” posed Milly WaJesus.

Kabi WaJesus added; “Good girl RiRi 😂😂 ati watu wanasema Milly anafanana na Rihanna? Sijui nani alimwambia hivyo but she actually believes it hadi akaenda kufanywa Photoshoot ya look alike. Nivile tu sina mavin na jacket otherwise Fiesta House Maternity good job on recreating this look and doing An amazing bump shoot for my love."

Reactions as Milly WaJesus recreates Rihanna’s pregnancy look Pulse Live Kenya

The exciting news of Rihanna's pregnancy was confirmed on January 31, 2022 after her photos with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in New York City surfaced online.

In the pictures, the Fenty founder had her bare baby bump on full display underneath a pink coat, which was buttoned only at the top, as the duo strolled around Harlem.

