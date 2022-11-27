RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

The way of men - How the 1st inaugural men's event went down

Amos Robi

The first event was held at the Allan Bobbes Restaurant with over 80 men from all age brackets in attendance

When was the last time men had their own time alone just to have fun? For some the last time they were in a men-only environment was probably during their time in school for those that attended boy’s schools.

On November 26, 2022 men had the chance to interact with themselves during the inaugural men's event only organized by Amos Ngahu dubbed ‘Way of Men’held at the Allan Bobbes Restaurant in Upper Hill.

All dressed in shorts and t-shirts, men who turned up for the event had the chance to take part in fun activities as they engaged in different matters relating to men’s wellness.

Drawn from ages 20 - 60, the attendees had a chance to share life experiences around careers, relationships and even finance management.

The attendees also had the opportunity to engage in team activities such as football, bonding and later shared food and drinks.

Among those that attended the event was actor and influencer Daddy Marto who stressed the importance of men being able to open up on issues affecting them even though there were not going to be immediate solutions for them.

“Men go through alot of issues out there and sometimes they are unable to speak about them because there is no one to talk to. This is because those that are around them mostly because they are their dependants,”

“Such forums then give men opportunities to talk about their issues without feeling any pressure, we may not have solutions to the issues but speaking about those issues is a step to finding the solutions,” Daddy Marto said.

Amos Ngahu on the other hand said the event was a step in the right direction as there were little conversations surrounding men.

Ngahu a finance coach expressed his confidence in having a better event next year with even more exciting guests. The event was sponsored by Money clinic, UBA Bank and Allan Bobbes Restaurant.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

