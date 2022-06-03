Staff surprise CJ Koome for her birthday [Videos & Photos]

CJ Koome was hosting a meeting between the Judiciary Committee on Elections (JCE) and media editors to discuss the state of preparedness to hear and determine election disputes.

After the event, the chief justice staff walked in carrying the cake and singing happy birthday tunes.

“Was delighted to end the meeting with a surprise celebratory moment to mark my birthday. I also wish to appreciate staff in my office for remembering this day. I am truly humbled and thank the Almighty God for another year,” she said.

During the meeting, the chief justice said the Judiciary was building on the gains of the past two electoral cycles to develop an efficient and effective Election Dispute Resolution process.

Koome added that through the continuous improvement, the Judiciary was building a culture of constitutionalism and rule of law.

“I am happy to note that we have secured an improved Election Dispute Resolution legal framework through reforms to the Political Parties Act and the Elections Act,” she announced.

The reforms include expanding membership of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) by providing for ad-hoc members.

Other legislative reforms include capping the levels of appeals in respect to pre-election disputes to the Court of Appeal and capping appeals in relation to election petitions challenging elections of the Members of the County Assembly to the High Court.

“It's important that all processes leading to the polls including voter registration, transfer of voters, verification, certification and publication of the voters' roll should be done in a manner that promotes and ensures the complete and accurate franchise of eligible voters,” she said.

The CJ also challenged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to prove that it had addressed pertinent questions raised during the nullification of the 2017 presidential election.

