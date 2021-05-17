We sneaked out of Drama Fest to get married - former teachers celebrate 36th anniversary

During a recent interview with Ebru TV, the lovebirds who are celebrating their 36th anniversary on Monday, May 17, said that they had chaperoned students from Nyabondo High School where they were teaching.

Both of them were training drama students for the 1985 annual Drama Festivals together and the day of their wedding coincided with the day when the students were supposed to perform.

“We timed a school trip and we knew the trip was coming up in two weeks and it would give us free transport because we would jump on the bus to take the students to Kisumu for drama festivals.

“We were the ones teaching the students and getting them ready and so we went to Kisumu 2 weeks earlier and booked an appointment at the Attorney General’s office,” the couple explained.

“Actually we told nobody that we were going to do a wedding,” Apondi added. The couple spent Sh5 for both rings at the time.

Before they could get back to their students, one of the witnesses offered to sponsor a celebratory reception in the form of sodas and mandazi.