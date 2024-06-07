The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

3 guides for the perfect choice of your earrings

Amos Robi

Selecting the right pair of earrings involves more than just choosing what looks pretty

A woman with elegant earrings
A woman with elegant earrings

Earrings are a versatile accessory that can transform your look, complement your outfit, and express your personal style.

With so many options available, choosing the perfect pair can sometimes be overwhelming. Here are three comprehensive guides to help you select the ideal earrings for any occasion.

Round face: If you have a round face, elongate it with long, dangling earrings or drop earrings, avoiding round studs or hoops that can emphasize the roundness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oval face: Lucky for you, almost any style works well with an oval face! Whether it's studs, hoops, or balanced designs, you have a lot of versatility.

Just avoid overly long and narrow earrings that might elongate your face too much.

Square face: Soften angular features of a square face with hoop earrings or medium to long designs, steering clear of square studs or geometric shapes that accentuate the jawline.

A woman with elegant earrings
A woman with elegant earrings Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 7 types of braids and how to maintain them up to 8 weeks

ADVERTISEMENT

Heart-shaped face: Balance a wider forehead and narrower chin with tear-drop earrings or chandelier styles, avoiding earrings wider at the top, which can emphasise the forehead.

Long face: Add width and balance to a long face with studs, clustered earrings, or short dangles, while avoiding long, narrow earrings that elongate the face further.

Skin tone: Your skin tone can guide you to the right metals and gemstones. Cool tones are flattered by silver, platinum, and white gold, along with gems like diamonds, sapphires, and emeralds.

Warm tones shine with gold, copper, and bronze, along with rubies, garnets, and amber. Neutral tones can go with both silver and gold effortlessly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Personal style: Your personal style plays a crucial role. For a classic and elegant look, choose simple studs, pearl earrings, or small hoops.

A woman with elegant earrings
A woman with elegant earrings Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 5 stylish outfit ideas for ladies with hip dips

If you're into bold and trendy styles, go for statement pieces, large hoops, or vibrant colours and unique designs.

Those with a bohemian flair might prefer handmade, intricate designs, or natural materials like wood or feathers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Casual wear: Keep it simple with small hoops, studs, or simple dangles featuring lightweight metals, colourful beads, or small gemstones.

Office and professional settings: Opt for elegant yet understated studs or small hoops made from materials like gold, silver, or subtle gemstones.

A woman with elegant earrings
A woman with elegant earrings Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ladies: 7 fashion tips to enhance your apple-shaped figure

ADVERTISEMENT

Formal events: Make a statement with chandelier earrings, large studs with intricate designs, or drop earrings featuring precious stones like diamonds or pearls.

Special occasions or nights out: Add drama and flair with bold, glamorous pieces featuring crystals, bold colours, or large eye-catching designs.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mysterious bulb most people mistake for red onions and how to tell

Mysterious bulb most people mistake for red onions and how to tell

If they do these 10 things, it's time to leave

If they do these 10 things, it's time to leave

3 guides for the perfect choice of your earrings

3 guides for the perfect choice of your earrings

10 clever ways to destroy your enemy without a single punch

10 clever ways to destroy your enemy without a single punch

9 low-maintenance plants to add vibrancy to your home

9 low-maintenance plants to add vibrancy to your home

Maasai Mara bans private cars for safaris & approves only 3 types of vehicles

Maasai Mara bans private cars for safaris & approves only 3 types of vehicles

8 benefits you get by holding a wedding on a weekday instead of a weekend

8 benefits you get by holding a wedding on a weekday instead of a weekend

Major reasons some couples opt for open marriages: Would you take the leap?

Major reasons some couples opt for open marriages: Would you take the leap?

How much avocado a day is too much?

How much avocado a day is too much?

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A woman with elegant earrings

3 guides for the perfect choice of your earrings