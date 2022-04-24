Break-up rumors aside, billionaire singer, fashion entrepreneur and philanthropist Rihanna Fenty constantly proves she lives by her own rules and fashion is her playground! Not to say other celebrities don't bring it but Riri just stands out.
4 iconic maternity looks inspired by Rihanna
All hail, the queen of fashion!
With baby-making weather upon us, here’s some fashion inspo for ladies when expecting.
Showing that lovely baby bump
Babies as they say are a bundle of joy, why not share that joy? Let the bump show beyond those baby bump shoots and dare to the streets. However, we know not everyone can do this due to personal beliefs and religion and it's quite fine. Pick and choose what you can!
Break the rules
In fashion, all you need is the confidence to break the rules. Forget the maternity dress and wear those jeans and tights if they still fit (and they just might). All that matters here is comfort.
Rihanna wears her jeans, tights below the belly and rocks this with heels but don't push it too far, do only what you can manage. High heels can be uncomfortable and dangerous for a pregnant woman.
Don't shy away from jewelry
accessorizing your outfit could completely turn an outfit and give it that oomph you didn’t know you needed.
Rihanna is always spotted with long dangling layers upon layers of chains around her neck that go all the way down to her waist drawing more attention to her belly bump. To an extent, it sort of has a spiritual side to it.
Have fun with maternity fashion
Creating a life and bringing it to the world is something to boast about. So, be proud and enjoy every second of it. Rihanna is definitely having her moment.
She has inspired a lot of creativity for pregnancy shoots and celebrity maternity looks to come.
