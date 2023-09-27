The sports category has moved to a new website.

6 ways to style your artificial sisterlocks, according to Marya Okoth

Lynet Okumu

Sisterlocks can be styled in a multitude of ways, suitable for different occasions, moods, or outfits!

Marya Okoth
Marya Okoth

If the lack of versatility in styling has deterred you from embracing dreadlocks, Sisterlocks might just be the perfect alternative for you.

Sisterlocks are micro braids of locks, much smaller in size compared to traditional dreadlocks, offering a myriad of styling options.

These tiny, delicate locks allow for experimentation with various styles and hair color trends, resulting in a truly remarkable look.

Many ladies, including celebrities, have adopted and showcased stunning designs with Sisterlocks, demonstrating its growing trend and popularity.

However, some individuals have expressed dissatisfaction, often because they may not be fully aware of how to style their Sisterlocks.

The truth is, sisterlocks can be styled in a multitude of ways, suitable for different occasions, moods, or outfits you choose.

In this article, renowned actress Marya Okoth, a devoted enthusiast of Sisterlocks, presents six unique approaches to styling your sister locks.

Her insights provide a variety of options to elevate the look of your locks and make them truly exceptional:

6 ways to style your Sisterlocks according to Marya Okoth

This style is perfect if you prefer medium-length hair. Creating a sister locks bun is simple; gather the locks together into a bun and leave a few locks to hang on the side of your head.

The result is a simple yet elegant look that will set you apart from the crowd.

Actress Marya Okoth
Actress Marya Okoth Pulse Live Kenya
READ: 5 ways to care for your dreadlocks

If long hair is more your style, you can arrange your locks to flow downward and add a hairband in a color of your choice.

This combination is a classic and timeless look that showcases the beauty of your sister locks while keeping them in place with the hairband.

Actress Marya Okoth
Actress Marya Okoth Pulse Live Kenya
For an extra touch of class, leave your locks hanging down to your neck and make a bold fashion statement by wearing a hat that covers the front of your head.

This look exudes confidence and style, making it perfect for various occasions.

Actress Marya Okoth
Actress Marya Okoth Pulse Live Kenya
Similar to the previous style, gather your sister locks into a bun, but this time, leave a few locks to hang at the front of your head.

This variation adds a unique twist to the bun style, giving you a fresh and fashionable appearance.

Marya Okoth
Marya Okoth Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Tips to soften coarse hair

Headwrap fashion has gained immense popularity and can complement nearly all hair designs, including sisterlocks.

Experiment with different headwrap styles to achieve various looks. You can choose to lay back all the locks and spread some to the sides or the front of your head.

Actress Marya Okoth
Actress Marya Okoth Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 5 reasons to start doing mini twists on your hair

Select a headwrap that matches your style and personality for a stunning and trendy appearance.

This is for those moments when you simply want to embrace the spirit of freestyle.

Allow your locks to naturally flow and fall either backward or to the sides without the use of clips or hairbands.

Marya Okoth
Marya Okoth Pulse Live Kenya

