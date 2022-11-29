RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

A fairytale bride: The 3 dresses Rita Dominic wore on her wedding day in detail

Temi Iwalaiye

For such a fairy tale event, Rita wore three gorgeous gowns.

If there’s one bride who had a fairy tale wedding this year, we certainly have to give it up to Rita Dominic.

Rita got married in an ancient cathedral in the United Kingdom to Fidelis Anosike. From the olden days' cars used to drive the couple to the cathedral steps, we imagined that was how Cinderella and Snow white got married.

Her Bridal stylist, S. B. You Me sought the help of internationally renowned bridal clothier, Micheal Cinco.

Cinco went with a ball gown with a V-shaped neckline gown, but the best thing about the gown was the details were at the back, it was shaped like a butterfly. The fabric looked so weighted and lush. Simply divine.

Her second look was a white gown sculptured gown from Tubo. Tubo is an expert at the structure and interesting cuts. What we loved the most though was Rita’s red lipstick.

Her third look to party hard was a short silk white gown off-shoulder made by Lanre Da Silva Ajayi. This short gown definitely gave her the freedom to dance.

Temi Iwalaiye

