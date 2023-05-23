A glimpse into fashion house owned by Babu Owino's wife Faith Muthoni Ongili [Photos]

The Nairobi-based brand aims to offer a comprehensive transformation experience, focusing on the mind, body, and spirit, while empowering women to embrace their authentic selves.

F&M describes itself as more than just a clothing brand; it aims to provide a complete transformation for its clients, encompassing their minds, body, and spirit.

According to her website, F&M is an acronym for Faith & Ministry.

Fashion enterpreneur Faith Muthoni Ongili Pulse Live Kenya

She sources fabrics from Kenya and has her own production house in Nairobi.

This ensures that every piece of clothing is designed and tailored to perfection, reflecting the brand's dedication to quality craftsmanship.

The clothes are known for their one-of-a-kind designs, prints, and a blend of fabrics that create an edgy and distinctive aesthetic.

Additionally, F&M incorporates elements of faith into every design, emphasising the brand's strong belief in the Christian faith.

The fashion house aims to make luxury affordable by creating high-quality designs without overcharging clients.

She believes that every individual deserves to look and feel their best without burning a hole in their pocket.

F&M's target audience consists of women who value themselves and embrace self-love and self-growth.

Faith Muthoni Ongili's vision and dedication have propelled F&M into the forefront of Nairobi's competitive fashion landscape.

Photos of designs from Faith Muthoni Ongili's brand F&M

