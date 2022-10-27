Ababu Namwamba and sons look all dapper during his swearing-in [Photo]

Namwaba was not alone as he was joined by his two sons who were all dressed up in tuxedos for the big day.

Father and sons walked around the corridors of State House and could not hide their joy as their father took oath of office.

Namwamba who is taking up the Sports, Youth Affairs and Arts Ministry is known for a lavish lifestyle that extends to his homes, how he dresses and even the vehicles he drives.

During his vetting, Namwamba showed up in a Jeep Wrangler unlike other nominees who drove in Toyota Land Cruisers prados.

Ababu and Namwamba and his sons during his swearing in at State House on October 27,2022 Pulse Live Kenya

During his vetting for the post, Namwamba disclosed having wealth worth Sh425 million. He explained that his Sh425 million estate comprised his houses in Nairobi and Busia, a business, two parcels of land, shares in Safaricom, Co-operative Bank and Kenya Power.

He added that he also owns a Range Rover and Jeep Wrangler, as well as two private water vessels.

Other than his fleet of cars, the former CAS also has two mansions, one in Budalangi located on the shores of Lake Victoria and another in Karen, Nairobi.

"I consider myself sustained. If you measure wealth in terms of material acquisition...in terms of a home like this...or the form of a car like the Range Rover parked down here or whether you have a residence.

“If you measure wealth by those material factors or yardsticks then yeah, you'd say I have sufficient to live on and to give my family and myself a comfortable living. If that is being wealthy then I thank God, that is a blessing," Ababu told Viu Sasa in a past interview.