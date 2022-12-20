All the details on the outfit Davido wore to perform at the 2022 World Cup

Davido was billed to perform his song, “Better Together” by Aisha, Davido and Trinidad Cardona.

Pulse Nigeria

He posted a picture of himself and his wife (allegedly) and everyone was so happy to see him online since his break from social media.

Of course, we noticed his really interesting outfit and we have all the details on that.

He wore straight Diesel silver Alys Straight Jeans and a silver J-Graham Man bomber Jacket.

He completed the look with Puma Velophasis sneakers of which he is a brand ambassador and even walked their runway this year.

As usual, he wore a lot of jewellery, including two watches, a Rolex Daytona Rainbow watch and an 18k pink gold Richard Mille RM11-02 wristwatch.