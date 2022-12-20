ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

All the details on the outfit Davido wore to perform at the 2022 World Cup

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's what Davido wore to perform in Qatar 2022 World Cup closing ceremony.

Davido in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup [Instagram/Davido]
Davido in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup [Instagram/Davido]

One of the most liked Nigerian pictures on Instagram was that of Davido and Chioma. This was after his hiatus from the internet which was caused by the loss of his son.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido was billed to perform his song, “Better Together” by Aisha, Davido and Trinidad Cardona.

Davido on the World Cup stage [Instagram/davido]
Davido on the World Cup stage [Instagram/davido] Pulse Nigeria

He posted a picture of himself and his wife (allegedly) and everyone was so happy to see him online since his break from social media.

Of course, we noticed his really interesting outfit and we have all the details on that.

He wore straight Diesel silver Alys Straight Jeans and a silver J-Graham Man bomber Jacket.

He completed the look with Puma Velophasis sneakers of which he is a brand ambassador and even walked their runway this year.

As usual, he wore a lot of jewellery, including two watches, a Rolex Daytona Rainbow watch and an 18k pink gold Richard Mille RM11-02 wristwatch.

All in all, we loved his look and we were happy he is back.

Recommended articles

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 peculiar things Kenyans do only at Christmas

5 peculiar things Kenyans do only at Christmas

4 signs you're ready to introduce your partner to family, but don't do it around holidays

4 signs you're ready to introduce your partner to family, but don't do it around holidays

6 ways to make December salary last until January

6 ways to make December salary last until January

The cultural history of waist beads

The cultural history of waist beads

All the details on the outfit Davido wore to perform at the 2022 World Cup

All the details on the outfit Davido wore to perform at the 2022 World Cup

5 natural ingredients that work as a hydrating facial mask

5 natural ingredients that work as a hydrating facial mask

Stefflon Don transforms into an African Queen for birthday celebration

Stefflon Don transforms into an African Queen for birthday celebration

5 magical places to visit this Christmas holiday

5 magical places to visit this Christmas holiday

Vera Sidika confirms 2nd pregnancy with Brown Mauzo [Photo]

Vera Sidika confirms 2nd pregnancy with Brown Mauzo [Photo]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup [Instagram/Davido]

All the details on the outfit Davido wore to perform at the 2022 World Cup

Crotchet outfits are certainly in [Instagram/lexash]

Crotchet outfits are the hottest fashion trend of 2022

Stefflon Don at her birthday party [Instagram]

Stefflon Don transforms into an African Queen for birthday celebration