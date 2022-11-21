RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best and worst dressed celebs at the American Music Awards

Temi Iwalaiye

While we thought some slayed, we didn’t think so for the rest.

Best and worst dressed at the AMAs [Instagram]

Yesterday, Sunday, November 20th 2022 was the American Music Awards. Of course, Hollywood stars showed up at their best and worst. Here’s our best-dressed and worst dressed list;

Kelly slayed in a cheetah print ball gown and leather gloves. Her bob wig and red lipstick.

Women in tailored suits have always had an undeniable appeal.

We loved this soft colour on Carrie. Plus, the hairstyling is gorgeous.

Anitta’s two looks on the red carpet were all the rave.

Love the cutouts on the first dress and the bronze-looking bodice on the second was to die for.

We have just one question for him with his spiky suit, how did he sit down?

Why is Bebe covered in red cloth when she isn’t going for a sacrifice?

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

