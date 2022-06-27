Sunday, June 27th 2021, was about celebrating black excellence through the BET Awards.
#BETAwards2022: Best and worst dressed celebrities
Black celebrities showed up in their Sunday best for the BET Awards.
It was a night of glam, and all the celebrities looked gorgeous and made bold fashion statements.
While some marvelled us, others were disappointing. Here are some of the best and worst dressed;
Best Dressed
Marsai Martins
Marsai is all grown up on nude frill dress by Dolce and Gabbana.
Lizzo
Lizzo was the queen of flamboyance in black sequins and feathers.
Janelle Monae
Janelle looks her best as usual in this black flowing gown.
Quincy Jones
The colour combination on Quincy’s two-piece is to die for. Sneaker would have been much better with the outfit though.
Marvin Anthony
Marvin looked astonishing in all black leather, that jacket and shoes were on fire.
Diddy
There is nothing better than a man who knows how to wear pink.
Keke Palmer
Keke looks all grown up in this silk Conner Ives dress. Love it.
Chloe Bailey
Chloe looks amazing in this gown Nicolas Jebran.
Sabrina and Idris Elba
They were such a power couple and not in a matchy way. Loved his mustard pants and white shirt that looked like a kaftan and Sabrina’s power suit
Kirk Franklin
Kirk and his wife were another gorgeous pair. Love the silk shirt.
Worst Dressed
Summer Walker
Summer looked like she was going for tribal dance. The whole look was a no.
Big Freddia
Yes, we get that it is pride month, but you didn’t have to wear the entire pride flag.
Billy Porter
Billy always goes for the shock factor, but we were not shocked, just annoyed. What was that make-up and the shoes were so ugly.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke