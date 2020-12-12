The Jamhuri Day celebrations held at the Nyayo Stadium on Saturday witnessed a show-case of splendid African-inspired attire from prominent personalities as well as members of the public.

As always, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta donned a look that made a statement to the Kenyan heritage.

The First Lady graced the occasion in a gold full-length free dress, complete with matching headgear in the same fabric.

She accented her gown with a royal blue scarf pinned to her left shoulder and a dazzling blue and yellow print clutch purse.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at the podium during Jamhuri Day celebrations.

In an apparent tribute to the Mau Mau freedom fighters who paved the way for Kenya to gain "Republic" status, some members of the public donned the traditional Kikuyu cultural attire.

In the earthy brown tones with beaded and cowrie shell detail, these women turned heads with their classic looks.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris during the 2020 Jamhuri Day celebrations

Members of the public in the traditional Kikuyu cultural attire

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirishi donned in cultural attire alongside a Parliament colleague

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga also ditched the formal suit and tie to don an African-style shirt in cobalt blue.