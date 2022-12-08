Dress for success: 5 tips to make you look more powerful in suit

How you dress sends a message about who you are and what you're capable of.

So, it's important to choose your wardrobe wisely. In this article, we'll explore the different types of suits and what they say about you.

President William Ruto is said to be one of the best-dressed politicians in Kenya and there is a thing or two we can learn from him.

Ruto’s sense of style in suits can be attributed to Ashok Sunn, a high-end tailor based in Nairobi.

In an interview with Nation, Ashok revealed that he plies his trade to the who is who in the country because they trust he will have the best fabric that money can buy.

“Depending on the type and quality of fabric, I charge between Sh60,000 to Sh250,000 for a bespoke suit,” he disclosed.

Not everyone can afford to spend that kind of money on a suit but here are some things that will help you look the part for much less.

What to consider when selecting a suit

When it comes to suiting up, there are a few things to take into account. For one, what's the occasion? The type of event will dictate the type of suit you'll need. If you're not sure, err on the side of caution and go with a classic, versatile navy or black suit.

Then there's your body type. You want to select a suit that will flatter your figure, not one that will make you look like a stuffed sausage. If you're not sure what cut or style is best for you, ask your tailor for advice.

And finally, don't forget the details. A well-tailored suit should fit like a glove, and the fabric should feel luxurious against your skin. Make sure to choose a colour and fabric that will stand the test of time—you don't want to have to buy a new suit every season.

What the color of your suit says about you

What you wear can say a lot about you. That's why it's important to dress for success and put your best foot forward. The colour you choose can make a big statement when it comes to suits.

For example, if you wear a navy suit, people might see you as someone who is serious and professional.

A black suit, on the other hand, might suggest that you're more of an authority figure. And if you want to show off your fun and playful side, then a light-coloured suit might be the way to go.

Of course, these are just generalizations. The bottom line is that the colour of your suit can say something about you and how you want to be perceived by others. So choose wisely and make a statement!

Different materials and textures in suits

When it comes to suiting, there are various materials and textures to choose from. Wool is a popular choice, as it's durable and can withstand wear and tear. Cotton suits are also a good option, as they're breathable and comfortable in warmer weather.

If you're looking for a more luxurious feel, silk or cashmere can be a good option. They're both soft and luxurious, but they can also be expensive. If you're on a budget, polyester can be a good alternative—although it's not as breathable or durable as other materials.

According to Ruto’s tailor, “The majority of Kenyan men wear polyester suits; that’s what is available in the market, but they’re heavy and not advisable for our tropical weather. The best quality you can get locally is poly-wool, which is 30 per cent wool.”

It's also important to think about the texture of your suit. A smooth fabric will give you a sleek and polished look, while a textured fabric will add some character and visual interest.

Patterns that are ideal for formality

When it comes to patterns, there are a few that are ideal for formality. The first is the classic pinstripe. This look is simple, chic, and always appropriate for a business setting.

The second pattern is the herringbone. This is a slightly more casual option, but it can still be dressed up with the right accessories.

And the third pattern to consider is the houndstooth. This is a timeless option that looks great in both casual and formal settings.

Accessories to finish off the look

Now that you've got your suit picked out, it's time to accessorize. The right accessories take your look to the next level and help you exude confidence.

A tie is always a good choice, but make sure it's not too flashy or attention-seeking. You want people to notice you for the right reasons, after all. A simple pocket square can also add a touch of class and sophistication.

As for shoes, go for something classic and stylish. Loafers or Oxfords are always a good bet, and make sure they're well-polished. Socks are important, too – avoid anything that's too wild or crazy, and stick to conservative colours like black, brown, or grey.

When it comes to dressing for success, what your suit says about you is critical. A suit is one of the most important pieces of clothing you can own, and it's important to make sure you're choosing the right one to make the right statement.

Your suit should reflect your personal style and the image you want to project. It should be in good condition and fit well, and it's important to choose the right colour and style for the occasion.