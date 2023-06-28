The sports category has moved to a new website.

Gabrielle Union's latest Netflix film featured outfits made by Ghanaian designer

Temi Iwalaiye

Outfits from Ghanaian fashion house, Christie Brown were spotted in a new Netflix movie, 'A Perfect Find'.

Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union in Christie Brown outfit [Instagram]
Christie Brown created an array of stunning outfits worn in the movie, including a white asymmetrical gown with a cinched waist, a beautiful brown midi dress donned by Gabrielle Union, and blue pants worn by a fellow co-star.

Aisha Ayensu the creative director of Christie Brown took to her Instagram to appreciate the costume designer and others.

"Thank YOU to costume designer Amit Gajawani for your intentionality in your choices; thank you to Gab Union and the entire production team for championing the use of African fashion brands; and last but not least, Showroom Etc for your representation, management of the process, brokering this opportunity, and making this all happen."

Gabrielle Union is a big supporter of African fashion, she even collaborated with Nigerian designer Banke Kuku last year.

lAlso, dast year, Nigerian designer, Andrea Iyamah’s swimsuit was featured in Netflix’s 'Knives Out: A Glass Onion Story'.

African designers are taking centre stage globally, and it’s beautiful to see

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

