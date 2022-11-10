RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Governor Wavinya Ndeti forced to apologize over dressing

Amos Robi

Governor Wavinya was marking her birthday when keen netizens caught the attention of her outfit

Governor Wavinya Ndeti
Governor Wavinya Ndeti

Machakos governor Wavinya Ndeti has apologised to Kenyans after what many said was poor dressing during an event.

Governor Wavinya who was celebrating her birthday was put on the spot by hawk-eyed Kenyans who pointed out the coat she had put on with some comparing it to that of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“Today I decided to mark my birthday by engaging with Machakos County residents on the final day of the 2-week long Public Participation forums I have been holding in all the 40 wards in Machakos County.

“I thank God for blessing me with another year. This is another chance for me to serve residents of our great County of Machakos,” Governor Wavinya wrote on her Facebook page.

Governor Wavinya Ndeti
Governor Wavinya Ndeti

The caption was however overlooked and attention shifted to her dressing.

One Facebook user Amos Jeruiyot questioned whether her tailor was related to Museveni’s tailor

“Is your tailor related to Museveni's tailor,” Jeruiyot wrote.

Another user, Kelvin Katheka questioned whether the clothes the governor was wearing belonged to her.

“Governor whose clothes did you wear today? You look like a guy we used to call in our place 'mwasi wa ndii'..” Katheka wrote.

Another user Nancy Mutindi however said the governor’s dressing did not matter and that service delivery was the most paramount thing.

David Moya suprises Governor Wavinya Ndeti
David Moya suprises Governor Wavinya Ndeti David Moya suprises Governor Wavinya Ndeti Pulse Live Kenya

“It’s about service delivery Hon. Wengine wetu hatuna fare but we are here trying to set standards!”

The governor in a response to the comments said it was just a bad day.

“It was just one of those days. Poleni,” she wrote.

During the event governor Wavinya was treated to a surprise by popular TikToker David Moya.

Amos Robi

