Met Gala 2022: The date, hosts and everything you need to know

Every year, Hollywood stars dazzle in elaborate costumes for the prestigious night of fashion called the Met Gala.

Cardi B's 2018 Met Gala costume
Last year, Kim Kardashian trended for wearing a black mask, an oversized Balenciaga t-shirt and boots to the Met Gala.

Kim K at the Met Gala
This year’s Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York City. The theme is ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ which surprisingly was also last year’s theme.

Rihanna at the Met Gala 2021
I daresay many of last year’s attendees did not understand the theme. Many wore regular red carpet gowns and suits as if they forgot it was a costume party, others wore costumes that did not go with the theme.

Andrew Bolton, head curator of the Museum of Modern Art’s Costume Institute said the focus of this year's theme is on the inclusivity in fashion. The question posed is, “Who gets to be American?”

What are the elites expected to wear? My guess is the looks should be inspired by the native Americans or Red Indian’s fashion, the Wild West, the outfits worn during the American constitutional era, the civil rights era, the conservative 60s, the hippie 70s, the disco 80s or the 90s and 2000s hip-hop fashion. Alternatively, it could also be re-creations of famous people in American history.

Vogue has announced its 2022 hosts and co-chairs as Regina King, the married couple, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Designer, Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour will be honorary co-chairs.

Regina King will host the Met Gala this year
About the Met Gala

The Met Gala is a fundraising event founded and organized by Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour in 1995. It has continued to be a yearly event that raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Cardi B's 2018 Met Gala costume
An invite to the Met Gala is exclusive and the guest list is a secret known by a select few. Notwithstanding the exclusivity of the event, guests have to pay about $30,000 for tickets.

Because it is a top-secret ceremony, these A-list guests are required to put away their phones. We got a glimpse of what happens at the Met Gala in 2017 when Kylie Jenner took a bathroom selfie that featured P.Diddy, ASAP Rocky, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Lily Alridge and others.

Kylie's bathroom selfie
Interestingly, the Met Gala has a soiled name. Many celebrities say it is ‘not fun’ and vowed never to attend. Comedian Tina Fey, said, “It is such a jerk parade.”

Musician, Demi Lovato said, “This one celebrity was a complete bitch and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey.”

It is a shame many celebrities do not find it interesting anymore. Would it affect this year’s turnout? We hope not because we are looking forward to critiquing and admiring their outfits from the comfort of our homes.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

