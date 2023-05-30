The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

How to avoid creases & keep your clothes crisp

Fabian Simiyu

The following tips can help you avoid and prevent creases on your clothes after cleaning them

Creased t-shirt
Creased t-shirt

Creases on clothes can be frustrating and can give a disheveled appearance to your outfit.

Whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or want to maintain a professional look for work, avoiding creases on your clothes is essential.

In this article, we will discuss five effective tips that can help you keep your clothes wrinkle-free and looking crisp according to AI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first step in preventing creases starts with proper laundering techniques. Follow these guidelines to minimize the chances of your clothes developing stubborn creases:

  1. Sorting: Separate your clothes based on fabric type, color, and weight. This will ensure that delicate fabrics won't be subjected to harsh washing cycles and that color bleeding won't occur.
  2. Gentle cycle: When washing your clothes, opt for a gentle or delicate cycle. Harsh cycles can cause excessive agitation, leading to creases.
  3. Fabric softener: Use fabric softener or dryer sheets during the final rinse cycle. These products can help reduce static cling and prevent creasing.
  4. Hang dry: If possible, hang your clothes to dry instead of using a dryer. This allows gravity to pull the fabric downward, minimizing the formation of wrinkles.
Clothes outside on a clothes line
Clothes outside on a clothes line Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Items you should never put in your washing machine

ADVERTISEMENT

Proper folding can go a long way in avoiding creases, especially when storing clothes in drawers or suitcases. Follow these folding techniques:

  1. Tightly rolled clothes: For casual wear, rolling clothes can be an effective way to prevent creases. Start from one end and tightly roll the garment, then store it in a drawer or suitcase.
  2. Interleaving with tissue paper: When folding delicate clothes, place tissue paper between the folds to create a protective barrier and prevent creases.
  3. Hanging clothes: For items such as dress shirts, blouses, and trousers, hanging them on suitable hangers can help maintain their shape and minimize creases. Be sure to use padded or non-slip hangers for delicate fabrics.
Clothes nicely placed on hangers - Effective folding techniques
Clothes nicely placed on hangers - Effective folding techniques Pulse Live Kenya

Ironing is a tried-and-true method to remove creases from clothes, but it can also help prevent them. Follow these tips for effective steam ironing:

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Adjust temperature: Always adjust the iron's temperature according to the fabric type. Using excessive heat can damage the fabric and cause permanent creases.
  2. Steam function: Utilize the steam function of your iron to remove wrinkles while you're ironing. The steam helps relax the fabric, making it less prone to creasing.
  3. Iron in sections: Divide larger garments into smaller sections and iron them one at a time. This ensures that you give proper attention to each area, reducing the chances of missing a crease.
A man ironing clothes
A man ironing clothes Pulse Live Kenya

Storing your clothes correctly is crucial for preventing creases, especially for garments that aren't frequently worn. Consider the following storage tips:

  1. Use garment bags: Invest in breathable garment bags to protect your clothes from dust, insects, and moisture. Hanging clothes in these bags can help maintain their shape and reduce creases.
  2. Avoid overcrowding: Avoid stuffing your wardrobe or suitcase with too many clothes. Overcrowding can lead to creases, as garments can become crushed against each other.
ADVERTISEMENT
Well arranged clothes on the wardrobe
Well arranged clothes on the wardrobe Pulse Live Kenya

In case you need to quickly remove wrinkles from your clothes while on the go, try these simple hacks:

Steam in the Bathroom: Hang your wrinkled clothes in the bathroom while taking a hot shower. The steam will help release the wrinkles, and you can gently smoothen the fabric afterward.

Wrinkle release spray: Keep a bottle of wrinkle release spray handy. Spray a small

Recommended articles

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How to avoid creases & keep your clothes crisp

How to avoid creases & keep your clothes crisp

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

Top 10 life priorities for Kenyan Millennials & Gen Zs

Top 10 life priorities for Kenyan Millennials & Gen Zs

Safety - 8 do's & don'ts while using the kitchen

Safety - 8 do's & don'ts while using the kitchen

5 urgent reasons governments should stop subsidizing tobacco farming - WHO

5 urgent reasons governments should stop subsidizing tobacco farming - WHO

Bobi Wine talks Barbie’s super genes: ‘My kids have taken after her’

Bobi Wine talks Barbie’s super genes: ‘My kids have taken after her’

For women: 6 things you should know about pregnancy tests

For women: 6 things you should know about pregnancy tests

What kind of parents are millennials? 5 ways they differ from their own parents

What kind of parents are millennials? 5 ways they differ from their own parents

5 types of people you should never date

5 types of people you should never date

Pulse Sports

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Creased t-shirt

How to avoid creases & keep your clothes crisp