How to avoid creases & keep your clothes crisp

Whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or want to maintain a professional look for work, avoiding creases on your clothes is essential.

In this article, we will discuss five effective tips that can help you keep your clothes wrinkle-free and looking crisp according to AI.

Proper laundering techniques

ADVERTISEMENT

The first step in preventing creases starts with proper laundering techniques. Follow these guidelines to minimize the chances of your clothes developing stubborn creases:

Sorting: Separate your clothes based on fabric type, color, and weight. This will ensure that delicate fabrics won't be subjected to harsh washing cycles and that color bleeding won't occur. Gentle cycle: When washing your clothes, opt for a gentle or delicate cycle. Harsh cycles can cause excessive agitation, leading to creases. Fabric softener: Use fabric softener or dryer sheets during the final rinse cycle. These products can help reduce static cling and prevent creasing. Hang dry: If possible, hang your clothes to dry instead of using a dryer. This allows gravity to pull the fabric downward, minimizing the formation of wrinkles.

Pulse Live Kenya

Effective folding techniques

ADVERTISEMENT

Proper folding can go a long way in avoiding creases, especially when storing clothes in drawers or suitcases. Follow these folding techniques:

Tightly rolled clothes: For casual wear, rolling clothes can be an effective way to prevent creases. Start from one end and tightly roll the garment, then store it in a drawer or suitcase. Interleaving with tissue paper: When folding delicate clothes, place tissue paper between the folds to create a protective barrier and prevent creases. Hanging clothes: For items such as dress shirts, blouses, and trousers, hanging them on suitable hangers can help maintain their shape and minimize creases. Be sure to use padded or non-slip hangers for delicate fabrics.

Pulse Live Kenya

Steam ironing

Ironing is a tried-and-true method to remove creases from clothes, but it can also help prevent them. Follow these tips for effective steam ironing:

ADVERTISEMENT

Adjust temperature: Always adjust the iron's temperature according to the fabric type. Using excessive heat can damage the fabric and cause permanent creases. Steam function: Utilize the steam function of your iron to remove wrinkles while you're ironing. The steam helps relax the fabric, making it less prone to creasing. Iron in sections: Divide larger garments into smaller sections and iron them one at a time. This ensures that you give proper attention to each area, reducing the chances of missing a crease.

Pulse Live Kenya

Proper storage techniques

Storing your clothes correctly is crucial for preventing creases, especially for garments that aren't frequently worn. Consider the following storage tips:

Use garment bags: Invest in breathable garment bags to protect your clothes from dust, insects, and moisture. Hanging clothes in these bags can help maintain their shape and reduce creases. Avoid overcrowding: Avoid stuffing your wardrobe or suitcase with too many clothes. Overcrowding can lead to creases, as garments can become crushed against each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Quick fixes

In case you need to quickly remove wrinkles from your clothes while on the go, try these simple hacks:

Steam in the Bathroom: Hang your wrinkled clothes in the bathroom while taking a hot shower. The steam will help release the wrinkles, and you can gently smoothen the fabric afterward.