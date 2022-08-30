RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Serena Williams makes several fashion statements at the US Open

Temi Iwalaiye

For her last hoorah at the US Open, Tennis GOAT, Serena Williams made some fashion statements.

Serena Williams at the US open [Sportcenter/Twitter]
Serena Williams at the US open [Sportcenter/Twitter]

Serena wore a black tutu, black tights, and black sneakers all branded by Nike, but what was truly interesting about Serena’s look?

First, Serena’s daughter Olympia channels her mother by wearing matching outfits - a black tutu with rhinestones that formed stars branded by Nike.

Olympia also made the exact same hairstyle previously worn by her mother, cornrows plaited from the middle and fitted with beads.

Serena herself looked gorgeous in her sparkling black tutu and headband but perhaps what we loved about her outfit was her hairstyle. She packed her hair in with some natural hair extensions and adorned them with real diamonds. Amazing!

Serena advanced to the next stage of the US Open looking gorgeous, gleeful and happy.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Serena Williams makes several fashion statements at the US Open

Serena Williams makes several fashion statements at the US Open

5 things that will help you handle disagreements in a new relationship

5 things that will help you handle disagreements in a new relationship

Anita Nderu & hubby welcome bouncing baby girl

Anita Nderu & hubby welcome bouncing baby girl

Size 8, DJ Mo address separation rumors

Size 8, DJ Mo address separation rumors

Thee Pluto explains why they were forced to reveal Felicity's pregnancy

Thee Pluto explains why they were forced to reveal Felicity's pregnancy

KBC news anchor recounts selling chicken after being fired from TV

KBC news anchor recounts selling chicken after being fired from TV

Bongo actress Jacqueline Wolper and hubby welcome 2nd child

Bongo actress Jacqueline Wolper and hubby welcome 2nd child

Do men prefer big butts? Here's what research says

Do men prefer big butts? Here's what research says

Baha gets 3-month-old daughter pierced

Baha gets 3-month-old daughter pierced

Trending

Serena Williams at the US open [Sportcenter/Twitter]

Serena Williams makes several fashion statements at the US Open