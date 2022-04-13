RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspiration: 5 of Rihanna's most fabulous maternity outfits

Temi Iwalaiye

Rihanna has revolutionized maternity style.

Rihanna's best maternity looks
Rihanna's best maternity looks

Rihanna's maternity style isn’t about styling your bump but showing them off. First of her kind, Rihanna bears her pregnant bump proudly for all to see in a way.

When she first showed off her baby bump, she was a hot topic and some thought it was controversial but when we saw that she wasn’t letting up we began to enjoy her fabulous looks.

Here are the top 5;

She wore this to announce her pregnancy [Instagram/Diggzy]
She wore this to announce her pregnancy [Instagram/Diggzy] Pulse Nigeria

The first time we spotted Rihanna pregnant, she mesmerized us with a pink bomber jacket from Karl Lagerfield, jewellery for her body and boyfriend jeans. Her hair was in a half bun and she looked dazzling.

Rihanna styled her bump splendidly [gettyimages]
Rihanna styled her bump splendidly [gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

For the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty Rihanna wore a Coperni long-sleeved bralette and a glittery mesh maxi skirt. She looked absolutely amazing and the silver jewellery capped off the look nicely.

The color is everything [gettyimages]
The color is everything [gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

Now, this was a look! Rihanna attended another Fenty Beauty event in a metallic fringe set from The Attico. The lime green halter top and the ombré silver and purple pants was a combination that was certainly pleasing to the eyes.

This latex gown is so beautiful [Instagram/Vogue]
This latex gown is so beautiful [Instagram/Vogue] Pulse Nigeria

When we asked, can Rihanna look more gorgeous? She answered with the nude latex dress by ALAÏA for Vogue US.

We were stunned by this look [shutterstock]
We were stunned by this look [shutterstock] Pulse Nigeria

She stunned the whole world during Paris fashion week in this sexy lingerie like sheer slip gown, a leather jacket and pointed patent-leather heeled boots.

It is no surprise she dresses like that, Rihanna has always been about body positivity and embracing our diverse bodies and it so good to see a pregnant women dress fashionably and free.

Temi Iwalaiye

