RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspiration: How to dress like Tems in 5 steps

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

You can dress like Tems in at least five ways.

Tems has a peculiar style [instagram/tems]
Tems has a peculiar style [instagram/tems]

Singer and songwriter, Tems has a very peculiar style and that is why she is our style inspiration this week.

Recommended articles

What reminds you of Tems? What hair, makeup, shoes and clothes make you think to yourself, “This is a Tems outfit!”?

Tems loves to make long, big braids. Big box braids and cornrows should be trademarked to Tems, although when she started her career she packed her natural hair up like a crown.

Tems is always chic in clear lip gloss and lined lips. She might have inadvertently started this clear lip gloss trend some other new school girls have copied.

Tems loves her sheer fabric or any that's clear and transparent. She caps it off with a bikini underneath.

Oversized jackets, shirts, trousers and shorts. For comfort or maybe or just avoiding over-sexualisation, who knows? But they are a Tems classic.

Tems can bring her sexy back too, and she does this with sexy bodysuits.

We cannot round up this list without a bonus, which is statement eyeglasses. Tems looks cool in statement shades.

You can be inspired to dress like Tems with these suggestions.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

10 irritating Kenyans on WhatsApp

10 irritating Kenyans on WhatsApp

8 Cars that defined Kenyan drivers [Photos]

8 Cars that defined Kenyan drivers [Photos]

Cucumber: The health benefits of this fruit will leave you speechless

Cucumber: The health benefits of this fruit will leave you speechless

Here are signs that you're not the main chick in your relationship

Here are signs that you're not the main chick in your relationship

6 reasons why your nipples hurt

6 reasons why your nipples hurt

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

7 ways to deal with sexual urges in a celibate relationship

7 ways to deal with sexual urges in a celibate relationship

7 weird things men find attractive in women

7 weird things men find attractive in women

Trending

Style Inspiration: How to dress like Tems in 5 steps

Tems has a peculiar style [instagram/tems]