Style Inspiration: How to dress like Tems in 5 steps

What reminds you of Tems? What hair, makeup, shoes and clothes make you think to yourself, “This is a Tems outfit!”?

1. Big box braids

Tems loves to make long, big braids. Big box braids and cornrows should be trademarked to Tems, although when she started her career she packed her natural hair up like a crown.

2. Clear lip gloss

Tems is always chic in clear lip gloss and lined lips. She might have inadvertently started this clear lip gloss trend some other new school girls have copied.

3. Sheer or any see-through fabric

Tems loves her sheer fabric or any that's clear and transparent. She caps it off with a bikini underneath.

4. Oversized clothes

Oversized jackets, shirts, trousers and shorts. For comfort or maybe or just avoiding over-sexualisation, who knows? But they are a Tems classic.

5. Bodysuits

Tems can bring her sexy back too, and she does this with sexy bodysuits.

We cannot round up this list without a bonus, which is statement eyeglasses. Tems looks cool in statement shades.