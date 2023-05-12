The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

Finally, we know Rihanna's son's name

Babatunde Lawal

The highly-anticipated reveal comes almost a year after Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together.

Rihanna has said she wasn't keen on revealing the boy's name
Rihanna has said she wasn't keen on revealing the boy's name

According to the official certificate of live birth, the multiple award-winning artist and her partner A$AP Rocky have named their first child RZA Athelston Mayers. It is speculated that the name is a tribute to the producer and rapper RZA from the American hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, which was formed in Staten Island in 1992.

The baby's middle name, Athelston, is shared with his father and means "noble stone" or "noble protection" in Old English. While Rihanna had previously stated that she wasn't keen on sharing her baby's name or photos publicly, she has posted some snapshots on Instagram for her followers to see.

ADVERTISEMENT

She told The Washington Post, "We just didn’t get around to revealing his name yet. We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with, kind of, just getting it out there. If I’m going to leave my baby, I’m going to leave my baby for something special."

Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13, 2022. A source told Us Weekly that the Fenty Beauty founder would like to take her son to her home country, Barbados, to meet her family.

Currently, the couple is spending quality time with their little one with some assistance, but Rihanna has expressed her desire to be hands-on with her child. The source described her as a caring and nurturing person.

Recommended articles

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Finally, we know Rihanna's son's name

Finally, we know Rihanna's son's name

Do men prefer big butts? Here's what research says

Do men prefer big butts? Here's what research says

The impact of medical aid fraud on the industry

The impact of medical aid fraud on the industry

5 things you can use your microwave for aside from heating food

5 things you can use your microwave for aside from heating food

3 ways women can wear workout clothes outside the gym

3 ways women can wear workout clothes outside the gym

8 steps you should follow after winning the US Green Card lottery

8 steps you should follow after winning the US Green Card lottery

Why eating fried potatoes chips will make you more anxious and depressed

Why eating fried potatoes chips will make you more anxious and depressed

7 simple steps to block your number from WhatsApp group additions

7 simple steps to block your number from WhatsApp group additions

7 unusual cultures around the world

7 unusual cultures around the world

Pulse Sports

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lady using a microwave

5 things you can use your microwave for aside from heating food

Lady with big butt

Do men prefer big butts? Here's what research says

Legendary Radio Presenter Fred Obachi Machoka feted at the Annual Journalism Excellence Awards

Fred Machoka among 55 journalists feted at the AJEA awards 2023 [Full List]

This is how to wear your gym fits outdoors [Instagram]

3 ways women can wear workout clothes outside the gym